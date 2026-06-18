YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Kingibe Says She Never Saw the Report That Led to Natasha’s Suspension

EFCC Witness Details Alleged Kickback Scheme in Yahaya Bello Trial

FG Says No New Taxes Planned for Fuel, Telecom Services

Toyin Abraham Says Acting Only Began Paying Well Eight Years Ago

Ini Edo Promises Grand Farewell for Alex Ekubo in Abia

Kingibe Says She Never Saw the Report That Led to Natasha’s Suspension

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, has revealed that she never saw the committee report that formed the basis for the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Kingibe explained that she was attending a tax reform retreat when the report was considered and therefore had no opportunity to review it. She said she attended an earlier committee session, signed the attendance register, and later left for the retreat, which she believed was more important to her constituents. Kingibe added that she complained to fellow senators about not having access to the report and stated that she has still not seen it. Her comments come amid renewed controversy over the suspension process, following allegations by Adams Oshiomhole that some signatures on the report may have been improperly included.

EFCC Witness Details Alleged Kickback Scheme in Yahaya Bello Trial

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello told the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja that his company paid between 50 and 60 per cent of commissions earned from consultancy services to officials and other stakeholders linked to the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KSIRS). Testifying as the EFCC’s 18th witness, he said the payments were not part of the original consultancy agreement and were made through bank transfers and cash transactions based on directives allegedly relayed through aides to KSIRS officials. Bello and two co-defendants are facing a 16-count charge involving alleged criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to ₦110.4 billion, allegations they have denied. The court adjourned the matter to October 14, 15, 27 and 28, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

FG Says No New Taxes Planned for Fuel, Telecom Services

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that it plans to introduce new taxes on petroleum products or telecommunications services following recommendations contained in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest Article IV Consultation Report on Nigeria. According to the Ministry of Finance, the IMF’s proposals are merely recommendations and do not constitute government policy. The government clarified that the VAT waiver on petroleum products remains in place, no fuel surcharge is under consideration, and the telecom excise duty introduced before 2023 has already been repealed under Nigeria’s new tax laws. Authorities urged the public to disregard claims of impending fuel or telecom taxes, stressing that any future tax measures would only be implemented through established constitutional and legislative processes.

Toyin Abraham Says Acting Only Began Paying Well Eight Years Ago

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed that despite being in the film industry for over two decades, she only started earning substantial income from acting about eight years ago. Reflecting on her journey, Abraham said actors in her early years often worked for very little pay because of their passion for the craft, adding that financial success came much later in her career. She noted that perseverance, consistency, and the growth of the Nigerian film industry eventually transformed her fortunes, stressing that many people see the success but often overlook the years of struggle that preceded it.

Ini Edo Promises Grand Farewell for Alex Ekubo in Abia

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has pledged to give fellow actor Alex Ekubo a memorable and “majestic” farewell in Abia State. The promise came amid celebrations and activities linked to Ekubo, with Ini Edo expressing admiration for her colleague and hinting at plans to make the occasion special. Her remarks have generated excitement among fans, many of whom view the pair as close friends and longstanding figures in Nigeria’s film industry.