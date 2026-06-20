Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Morgan Freeman to release orchestral blues album celebrating 100 years of music

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced to 74 lashes for livestream performance without hijab

Delta governor’s aide criticises Omoni Oboli over Alexx Ekubo tribute film release

Toyin Abraham reveals she only started making real money after years in Nollywood

BTS’ RM becomes first global ambassador for the National Museum of Korea

Morgan Freeman to release orchestral blues album celebrating 100 years of music

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman is set to release Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience on August 7 through Decca Records. The 12-track album explores more than a century of blues history by blending traditional Delta blues with orchestral arrangements, with Freeman serving as both narrator and producer.

The project features performances from acclaimed musicians including Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’, Shemekia Copeland, and producer Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, alongside members of the Chineke! Orchestra. Freeman, a Mississippi native, said the blues has been a part of his life since childhood, describing the genre as a powerful reflection of resilience and cultural history rooted in the journey from West Africa to the American South.

Released to coincide with Juneteenth celebrations, the album’s first single is a reimagined version of Son House’s “Death Letter Blues,” featuring Taj Mahal. The song was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis and Abbey Road Studios in London, combining blues vocals with orchestral arrangements conducted by Martin Gellner.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced to 74 lashes for livestream performance without hijab

Popular Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight team members were sentenced to 74 lashes for a 2024 YouTube livestream concert. They also face a two-year travel ban and a two-year ban on artistic activities for allegedly producing content that offended public decency.

The case involves a December 2024 incident where a 29-year-old singer performed without a hijab while singing Az Khoone Javanane Vatan. The livestream went viral with millions of YouTube views. Ahmadi and musicians were briefly detained and then released, with authorities later filing charges.

Human rights groups have criticised the reported sentence, describing it as part of a wider crackdown on artists who publicly challenge Iran’s restrictions. Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the Centre for Human Rights in Iran, said the punishment highlights the country’s continued human rights concerns and exposes the gap between official claims of reform and the treatment of artists.

Delta governor’s aide criticises Omoni Oboli over Alexx Ekubo tribute film release

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie, criticised Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli for releasing a movie featuring the late Alexx Ekubo shortly after his burial. Oboli announced the premiere of ‘The First Lady’ on her YouTube channel, saying it was a tribute to the actor, with all proceeds to his family.

Reacting in a social media post, Ossai described the timing of the release as inappropriate. He argued that announcing the film so soon after Ekubo’s burial gave the impression that the actor’s death was being used to promote the movie and attract more viewers, despite the pledge to donate the earnings to his family.

Oboli had earlier explained that ‘The First Lady’ marked the beginning of her decade-long friendship with Ekubo, who died at the age of 40 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer. The actor was laid to rest on Thursday in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Toyin Abraham reveals she only started making real money after years in Nollywood

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has opened up about the financial struggles she faced in the early years of her career, revealing that she only began earning a substantial income about eight years ago, despite spending more than two decades in the film industry.

Speaking about her journey, the 43-year-old producer said she joined Nollywood in 2001 but spent many years earning very little from acting. According to her, the money she made at the time was only enough to cover basic living expenses, making it difficult to build financial stability.

Abraham’s career has since taken a remarkable turn, establishing her as one of Nollywood’s leading filmmakers. In January 2026, her film Oversabi Aunty surpassed ₦1 billion at the box office, becoming the first directorial debut in Nollywood to achieve the milestone. The film also ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood production of all time.

BTS’ RM becomes first global ambassador for the National Museum of Korea

BTS leader RM has been named the first-ever global ambassador for the National Museum of Korea. The museum announced the appointment on June 20 KST, describing the partnership as a historic milestone aimed at promoting the beauty and value of Korean cultural heritage to audiences worldwide.

As part of his new role, RM recently toured several exhibitions with the museum’s director, Yoo Hong Joon, including the upcoming “Amazing Thailand: Masterpieces of Thai Art” exhibition and “Danwon Kim Hong Do: Painting an Era.” During the visit, he explored a range of historical artefacts and artworks while learning more about the museum’s collections.

The National Museum of Korea said RM was chosen for his longstanding passion for Korean culture, history, and the arts. The museum added that it hopes to work with the singer to connect Korea’s cultural heritage with a global audience and create more opportunities for people around the world to experience Korean art and history.