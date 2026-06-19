YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

FG to Allow Journalists to Accompany Troops During Military Operations

FG Raises ₦500bn Emergency Security Fund to Tackle Rising Bandit Attacks

Fraudsters Stole N134bn From Banks, Customers — CBN

Morocco Star Achraf Hakimi to Stand Trial on Rape Charge in France

Otedola’s Wife, Nana, Confirms Egba Heritage, Denies Ghanaian Roots

FG to Allow Journalists to Accompany Troops During Military Operations

The Federal Government has announced plans to embed journalists, media practitioners, and selected social media influencers with military units operating in conflict zones to provide Nigerians with firsthand accounts of security operations. According to Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the initiative is aimed at improving public understanding of the realities, risks, and sacrifices involved in military operations while countering misinformation about the armed forces’ activities. Officials said the programme would strengthen transparency, foster public trust, and allow reporters to witness security challenges and military responses directly from the field under controlled conditions.

FG Raises ₦500bn Emergency Security Fund to Tackle Rising Bandit Attacks

The Federal Government has established a ₦500 billion emergency security fund in response to the recent surge in banditry, kidnappings, and terrorist attacks across parts of the country. The fund, reportedly sourced from deductions made from Federation Account revenues, is intended to support urgent security operations, intelligence gathering, logistics, equipment procurement, and rapid-response interventions in areas most affected by violence. The move comes amid growing public concern over worsening insecurity, including recent mass abductions and attacks on communities and schools. Government officials say the funding will strengthen the capacity of security agencies to respond more effectively to emerging threats and restore public confidence in the country’s security architecture.

Fraudsters Stole N134bn From Banks, Customers — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that fraudsters stole approximately ₦134 billion from banks and their customers through various electronic fraud schemes, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime in the financial sector. According to the apex bank, the losses were linked to phishing attacks, identity theft, unauthorised transfers, account takeovers, and other digital fraud methods targeting both financial institutions and individual customers. The CBN said it is strengthening fraud-monitoring systems, identity verification measures, and collaboration with banks, fintechs, and law enforcement agencies to curb the trend. The development comes amid broader efforts by regulators to tighten controls on banking transactions and improve cybersecurity across Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem.

Morocco Star Achraf Hakimi to Stand Trial on Rape Charge in France

A French appeals court has ruled that Morocco captain and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi must stand trial over a rape allegation dating back to 2023, rejecting his appeal to have the case dismissed. Prosecutors allege that a 24-year-old woman was raped at Hakimi’s home in a Paris suburb, while the footballer has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintains that he is innocent. Following the ruling, Hakimi said he welcomed the opportunity for a trial, stating that he has been waiting to present his side of the story publicly. No trial date has yet been announced, and the decision comes while the Moroccan international is representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otedola’s Wife, Nana, Confirms Egba Heritage, Denies Ghanaian Roots

Nana Otedola, wife of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has publicly addressed longstanding speculation about her background, stating that she is not Ghanaian but proudly of Egba origin from Abeokuta, Ogun State. Speaking in a viral video conversation with her daughter, Temi Otedola, Nana explained that although she was born and raised for many years in Kaduna State, her ancestral roots are firmly in Egba land. She suggested that misconceptions about her identity may have arisen from her name, appearance, and northern upbringing, but stressed that she is a full-blooded Nigerian with no Ghanaian heritage.