YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

APC, ADC, PDP Test Strength in Ekiti Governorship Election

Bandit Kingpin’s Mother, Sister Jailed 40 Years for Aiding Terrorism

Economists Attribute Nigeria’s ₦15.8tn Revenue to Impact of Reforms

Ghanaian Actor Van Vicker Graduates With First-Class Degree in Law

Davido Pledges ₦15 Million to Loyal Online Fan

APC, ADC, PDP Test Strength in Ekiti Governorship Election

As Ekiti State heads to the polls, the governorship election has emerged as a major test of political strength for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC is seeking re-election against PDP candidate Dr. Wole Oluyede and ADC candidate Dare Bejide in a contest that could influence political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections. With over one million registered voters spread across the state’s 16 local government areas, all three parties have expressed confidence in securing victory, with the APC targeting a landslide win while the opposition insists the race remains highly competitive. The election is widely seen as a referendum on the performance of the Oyebanji administration and the ability of opposition parties to challenge the APC’s dominance in Ekiti politics.

Bandit Kingpin’s Mother, Sister Jailed 40 Years for Aiding Terrorism

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the mother and sister of late bandit kingpin Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo to 40 years imprisonment for aiding terrorism-related activities. The convicts, Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, were found guilty of supporting the operations of the notorious bandit leader by providing assistance and facilitating terrorist activities linked to his criminal network. The convictions followed investigations and prosecution by security agencies, with the court ruling that their actions contributed to the commission of terrorism offences. Authorities described the judgment as a significant step in holding not only terrorists but also their collaborators and enablers accountable under Nigeria’s anti-terrorism laws.

Economists Attribute Nigeria’s ₦15.8tn Revenue to Impact of Reforms

Economists have credited Nigeria’s strong revenue performance in the first five months of 2026 to recent tax reforms, improved revenue administration, and higher earnings from the oil sector after government collections reached ₦15.8 trillion. The figure represents a 49 per cent increase from the ₦10.6 trillion recorded during the same period in 2025 and exceeds the government’s revenue growth target. Analysts said the gains reflect broader tax compliance, an expanded tax base, and improved crude oil production and exports, which boosted oil-related tax receipts. Non-oil revenue also recorded significant growth, suggesting that ongoing fiscal reforms are gradually reducing the country’s dependence on oil revenues and strengthening government finances.

Ghanaian Actor Van Vicker Graduates With First-Class Degree in Law

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Van Vicker has graduated with a First Class Honours Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Wisconsin International University College, marking a major academic milestone alongside his successful entertainment career. Sharing the news with fans, Vicker said the achievement reflects years of discipline, hard work, and perseverance, but stressed that academic excellence alone does not automatically make one a great lawyer. He noted that success in the legal profession also requires integrity, practical experience, emotional intelligence, and continuous learning. The actor, who previously earned degrees in Strategic Communication, said he plans to pursue further legal training while continuing his work in the entertainment industry and hopes his journey will inspire others to pursue education regardless of age or career stage.

Davido Pledges ₦15 Million to Loyal Online Fan

Afrobeats star Davido has promised to gift ₦15 million to one of his most dedicated online supporters, once again highlighting his close relationship with his fan base. The singer made the pledge after being impressed by the fan’s unwavering support and consistent promotion of his music and activities on social media. The announcement quickly generated excitement online, with many praising Davido for appreciating loyal fans and continuing his reputation for generosity and philanthropy. Over the years, the award-winning musician has become known for making financial gifts and donations to fans, individuals in need, and charitable causes.