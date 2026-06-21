10 Ways You Can Make Your Father Feel Special On Father’s Day 

Father’s Day is coming up, and to ensure our fathers feel special and loved on the day set aside for them, we have put together a list of 10 thoughtful gestures we can do to show them how much they mean to us.

Spend Quality Time With Him

As we grow up, we tend to spend less time around our fathers. One of the best ways you can make your father feel special on Father’s Day is by dedicating an entire day to spending time with them.

Get His Favourite Meal

Food is the fastest way to a happy heart. Treating your father to his favourite dishes or surprising him with breakfast in bed of his favourite food is a great way to make him feel special.

Organise A Sports Marathon

If your father is a sports fan, a great way to make him feel special is organising a sports marathon and queue up all his favourite matches so you can watch and discuss with him.

Treat Him To A Spa Date

Fathers tend to ignore their own stress and go months without taking a break. A special Father’s Day present would be a full spa date where he can relax.

Plan A Photoshoot

Sentimental family memories are always a great idea for parents. If you have a family where everyone is often busy, planning a full day of photoshoots that your father can hold onto would be a great way to make him feel special.

Organise A Family Dinner

If your father enjoys being surrounded by his loved ones, a family dinner would be an amazing way to celebrate Father’s Day and ensure that he feels loved and appreciated by everyone.

Gift Him

If your father has mentioned a tool, gadget, or new hobby he wants to get into before Father’s Day, it would be a perfect time to gift him new tools or a coupon for a class he needs to pursue his new hobby. You could also use it as an opportunity to introduce him to a hobby you enjoy as a way to bond.

Write A Letter

The most valuable way to ensure that your father feels special on Father’s Day is by communicating to him just how loved he is. Writing him a heartfelt handwritten note detailing your favourite memories together and expressing your gratitude for all he has done is a special gesture.

Plan A Games Night

Due to their busy schedules, fathers often cannot see their friends on Father’s Day. You can coordinate with the families of his close friends to plan a games night for him. Not only would it be a special gesture, but it would also allow him to spend quality time with his loved ones in the same environment.

Watch the World Cup

If your father is a sports fan, you can take him to a fancy bar or sports centre to watch the FIFA World Cup together, bonding over which countries are playing and who’s losing.