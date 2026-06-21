5 Things Gen Z Look Out For When Searching For A New Church 

Gen Z is going back to church and finding Christ in their own way, but this generation has strict restrictions and boundaries. In this article, we explore 5 things Gen Z looks for when searching for a new church.

Authenticity

One of the major things that Gen Z looks for when searching for a new place of worship is authenticity. This generation of church-goers looks for places of worship that emphasise spiritual growth rather than performative calm. For Gen Z, a church that values prayer, praise, and worship is a great place to find yourself as a believer.

Theological Depth

For a generation like Gen Z, where social consciousness is important, theological knowledge and teachings that spew bigoted rhetoric are not accepted. This generates a gravitation towards places of worship where the teachings are empathetic, encouraging, and engaging towards all demographics.

Reaction To Activism

After the #EndSars protests, the religious movement for Gen Z saw a decrease due to the silence from religious leaders during the heat of the protests. For Gen Z, the church’s response to social action and activism is an important factor to consider when choosing a new church.

Reaction To Questions

Gen Z is a generation filled with people who enjoy a space where they can ask difficult questions. For this demographic to enjoy a place of worship, there has to be a community where they can express doubts, ask tough questions, and process their faith without judgment.

Community Building

For Gen Z, an environment that encourages community building is an essential component when finding a church. Rather than just looking for peer-only groups, Gen Z deeply craves mentorship, accountability, and genuine friendships. They want a committed community that breaks bread together and supports one another through daily life