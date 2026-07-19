Top 5 program Every Nigerian Christian Never Misses Annually

Nigerian Christians have a history of thriving in large communities, and the annual programmes hosted by several churches are an example of how often Christians in the country come together in a form of fellowship. In this article, we list 5 programmes every Nigerian Christian makes sure to attend annually.

Shiloh

Hosted by the Winners Chapel, this global prophetic gathering led by the head bishop, Oyedepo, happens every December at Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State. Annually, this event draws in millions of people, internationally and locally, and has been a successful and significant Christian programme for years.

Holy Ghost Congress

Hosted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Holy Ghost Congress is held every December at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It is a week-long event presided over by the lead pastor E.A. Adeboye, with it attracting millions of people who come in search of deliverance, fellowship and worship.

The Experience

Notable for being the biggest worship and praise concert in Nigeria, the Experience is an annual gospel music concert hosted by House on the Rock at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos. Yearly, the event attracts thousands of Nigerians from all over the country, and sometimes international audiences with guest artists from foreign countries also make an attendance. It is always convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Koinonia

Hosted by Apostle Selman and the Eternal Network International Church, Koinonia is a miracle crusade held in several cities across Nigeria. It is especially popular among younger believers for its deep teachings on the word and revelational knowledge.

Water of Fire

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) hosts its highly attended “Water of Fire” annual event every July at the MFM Prayer City, located on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. It features intense prayers for healing and deliverance. Participants bring three bottles of water to be prayed upon as points of faith.