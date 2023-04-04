Supporting Muslim-Muslim ticket doesn’t make us less Christians – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has defended his decision, as a Christian, to support the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

In a recent tweet, Fani-Kayode stated that those who supported the ruling party’s presidential ticket are not inferior in the Christian faith to others who opposed it. He called on Nigerian Christian leaders not to be dragged into what he described as a ‘religious war’ and warned against religious bigotry in politics.

Fani-Kayode, who had previously condemned the killings of Christians in the country, noted that some people who could speak against these atrocities remained silent. He called on religious leaders, whether Muslim or Christian, to prioritize national interest over sectarian and religious considerations. Fani-Kayode emphasized that Nigeria’s politics should not be determined by religious affiliations.

The statement further said, “We did not risk our lives and fight Islamic fundamentalism in this country to replace it with Christian fundamentalism. Two wrongs do not make a right.

“Religious bigotry, whether Muslim or Christian, must be rejected and condemned by all.

“We must never allow sectarian and religious considerations to determine our politics or the choices we make in terms of leadership.

“Before being Christians or Muslims we are Nigerians and we are all proud sons and daughters of the greatest, most unique, most versatile, most blessed, most beautiful, and most dynamic multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-cultural nation on earth.”