‘If anything is hollow it is her well-manicured diva head not our democracy’ – FFK reacts to Chimamanda’s Letter

In a statement released on Saturday, Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of Special Media Projects for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, described Chimamanda Adichie’s open letter to President Joe Biden as “garbage” and unfit even for a public toilet.

Adichie’s letter, titled “Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy: Why is America congratulating the winner of this disastrous election?” was addressed to Biden on Thursday and expressed concerns about Nigeria’s democracy.

Fani-Kayode went on to refer to Adichie as an “over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva.”

He said: “Chimamanda Adichie’s ‘hollow democracy’ diatribe is a shitty little submission in a shitty little letter. It was hardly worth my time to read and ordinarily I would not have bothered.

“Like all fecal waste it belongs in one place and one place alone: the bottom of a public toilet. We do not need any lessons from this over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva.

“Neither do we need to respond to her self-serving, self-seeking, jaundiced, subjective, partial, primitive, tribal observations and implausible ethno-religious sentiments.

“If anyone needs to know that lawlessness has consequences, it is her candidate Peter and not the Nigerian people.

“And if anything is hollow it is her well-manicured diva head and not our democracy. She is not in this league and she would do well to stick to writing fairy tales,” he said.

The former minister further stated, “Running to foreign leaders to report your compatriots does not sit well with me no matter what your credentials may be.

“If you do not have respect for your own people and nation, and if you have to go cap in hand to foreigners for validation then you are not worthy of being called a Nigerian.

“Africa has come of age. We do not need to get a congratulatory note from any Western nation before we sleep well at night. This is not some Hollywood film script or fantasy fairy tale.

“This is about the destiny, future, welfare and fortune of 250 million Nigerian people who deserve to have their place under the sun as a free, progressive and independent nation and not to be treated like some vassal state or an appendage of others.

“What she has written is nothing but a long-winded, empty, tendentious and boring epistle of dishonest garbage.

“It is a litany of unwholesome mendacities designed to undermine our democracy, impress her global audience and incite her local ‘Obidient’ tribesmen against the Nigerian people and state.

“It is a reflection of her low self-esteem and inability to grasp the fact that no nation or people on earth are perfect in all their ways, and that the America she is reporting us to is also, in many ways, questionable and flawed and faced with many challenges.

“Chimamanda is not worthy of much of our attention. She should give us a break, spare the world her unsolicited counsel, desist from denigrating her nation from a foreign land, stop reporting Nigeria to her slave masters,” he said.