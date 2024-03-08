The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Dune: Part Two

One of the most anticipated movies in 2024, Dune returns with Paul Atreides, uniting with Chani and the Fremen as he plots revenge against those who caused the downfall of his family.

Insecure

The storyline describes a devoted wife helping her husband build a thriving art gallery until cracks appear in their seemingly perfect marriage when a captivating woman enters their lives. As the woman deals with betrayal and heartbreak, she is forced to confront her insecurities and delve into a journey for Justice.

Furies

Six crime bosses have taken control of the Paris underworld with six morally questionable lines of business. Despite their hostility, there is honour and respect within the chaos.

Blood & Water

Blood & Water is back with its new season. The series focuses on two sisters separated at birth by a conglomeration of greedy people. One was born into her family, while human traffickers sold the other.

Supersex

Inspired by actual life events, Supersex tells the story of Rocco Siffredi and his great transformation from being a mundane person to being one of the greatest porn stars in the world.

My Name is Loh Kiwan

A North Korean refugee with an exhaustive legal case on his neck and an outlaw shooter with multiple bills to pay. They say love conquers all, but does it?

Small Talk

A man stands to rescue his boss and his family after they’d been robbed. He sets out with an investigator to find the criminals in this hilarious film.

Different Strokes

Director Biodun Stephen will have her movie, which Mosun Filani produced. Different Strokes tells the story of four friends who go through life with one goal and an unshakable ambition to achieve their goal. However, they realise they need more than a shared goal to reach their dreams.

Damsel

Millie Bobby-Brown is undoubtedly skilled in Damsel as she plays the role of a lady who is betrothed to a prince to discover that the marriage was a farce for what was indeed to happen to her if she stayed married.

The Gentleman

After inheriting the family estate, Eddie soon realises that the money used to build the empire did not come from a legitimate source but rather, from weed.