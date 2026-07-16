Can Nollywood Create Its Own Blockbuster Season?

Nollywood cannot build a second blockbuster season simply by copying the Hollywood summer schedule. The economics of domestic cinema exhibition do not support it. In the United States, the summer movie season relies on millions of students on vacation, warm weather, and thousands of screens that allow multiple high-budget films to run simultaneously. Nigeria has a highly constrained exhibition landscape of under one hundred cinemas. Because of this bottleneck, major releases cannot coexist without cannibalising each other’s ticket sales. Outside the artificial bubble of the December holidays, theatrical attendance drops sharply as inflation forces consumers to cut non-essential spending.

December remains the only viable blockbuster window because it represents a period of temporary financial inflation. Diaspora returnees and holiday family traditions create a unique wave of disposable income. This seasonal rush allowed the Nigerian box office to record its highest growth in 2024, grossing ₦11.5 billion. But this surge is a temporary event. Once January arrives, consumer spending collapses. This leaves the remaining eleven months of the year thin, forcing exhibitors to rely on Hollywood imports to keep their halls open.

Building a mid-year blockbusting window is technically possible, but it requires producers to overcome a brutal cash waterfall structure. Currently, a standard theatrical release loses 10 percent of its ticket sales immediately to state and federal government taxes. The remaining net box office is split evenly with cinema operators in the first week. By week three, the exhibitor’s share slides to 60 percent, while distributors take another 10 to 15 percent cut. According to financial data from the ultimate guide to modern Nigerian cinema, a film with a combined production and marketing budget of ₦150 million must gross over ₦400 million just to break even. This harsh math explains why studios hoard their biggest investments for December. They cannot risk the lower turnout of the rainy season.

However, recent non-holiday releases suggest that a secondary season is beginning to take shape. In June 2026, Dammy Twitch’s romance feature Call of My Life maintained the top spot as it locked in its ₦500 million milestone. This success proved that local audiences will show up in droves mid-year if the marketing campaign is aggressive and the genre resonates. But a single hit does not make a season. To turn these isolated triumphs into a predictable annual event, Nigerian studios must coordinate their release calendars. They must stop dumping films sporadically and instead establish a collective window, perhaps around Easter or the mid-year holidays, where cinemas dedicate their prime screens to indigenous blockbusters. Until exhibition networks expand beyond affluent urban enclaves and the revenue-split is restructured to protect producers, Nollywood’s blockbuster calendar will remain a one-month sprint rather than a year-round marathon.