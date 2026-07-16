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July 16, 2026

Tekno Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Rachel Ojuromi Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
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Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, professionally known as “Tekno”, is a 33-year-old Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer whose career began over 14 years ago. Tekno first came into the music scene for remixing songs from artists like Ice Prince, but his big hit came in the form of his song titled “Holiday”, which featured vocals from Davido. The song earned him massive airplay and public attention in Nigeria, which he leveraged when he released his singles “Dance” and “Anything”.

These singles earned him a nomination in the “Best New Act of the Year” category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Tekno’s global success came when he released his hit single titled “Duro”, as it received positive reviews both on the continent and outside of it, with the remix featuring Phyna and Flavour topping several charts in Nigeria.

At the height of his career in 2017, he was named one of Billboard’s top 10 hip-hop and R&B talents to watch in the United States. Although the singer took a break from singing to become a songwriter, Tekno is one of the most successful artists of his generation, remaining relevant even 14 years after his debut.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points.

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