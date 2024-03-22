Events to attend in lagos this weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

DogHouseTv Mainland Party

Prepare to get into the weekend with the DogHouseTV Mainland Party, a gospel house music event happening on March 22 at The Engine Room, Lagos State.

Insert Nights: Gloss

Celebrate Women’s Month at Insert Nights: Gloss with your favourite women at the event on March 22 with the talented female DJs and singers in the nation. The event promises free shots upon entry, games, and exciting surprises at Insert Nights.

+234 Art Fair

Starting on March 22nd till 31st, the +234 Art Fair will feature over 100 Nigerian artists who have come together to showcase their paintings, sculptors, and affordable art creations simply for the pleasure of all art lovers. The event will be at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island.

#IAm4Art

The British Council Nigeria Arts is again welcoming a creative showcase depicting Nigeria’s culture and traditions. The event includes several activities such as paint & sip, batik making, sip and knit, performances, and a pop-up market. #IAm4Art begins on March 23 and ends on 24, while the location is at 20 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi.

Yoruba Men Support Group (YMSG)

YMSG is a fashion pop-up market tailored to suit the expectations of fashion enthusiasts. The Yoruba Men Support Group pop-up begins on March 23 at 16/16, Lagos. You can register to attend.

Saturday Night Party

Nothing feels better than reliving the past, the vibes, and the music. Sonic Lab invites you and your friends to attend the “Ol’ Skool Hip Hop” edition as you dance to your favourite jams dressed in old-school outfits. The event is on March 23, at 32B Musa Yar’Adua, St, Victoria Island.

Ekomo

Get immersed in a world of art at Ekomo, a duo art exhibition by the unique and talented Minika Ohobu and Hakeem Salaam. Ekomo is happening on March 23 and will extend till April 13 at Ademola Adetokunbo, Victoria Island.

Paint, Sip, and Conversations

Bring out the inner artist as you paint the colours, yearning to escape your creative mind. Paint, sip, and converse with friends and strangers as you network at Vanilla Moon, Victoria Island. Ticket prices start at N10,000.

Talent Showcase

Watch the budding showcase their hidden and extraordinary talents at the Talent Showcase at The Hook Grill & Lounge, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, on March 24. The activities at Talent Showcase include music performances, magic tricks, spoken word, comedy, dance, and more.