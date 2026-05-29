theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
May 29, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 29th-May 31st) 

by
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCDC Places Lagos, Abuja, and Other States on High Ebola Alert
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCDC Places Lagos, Abuja, and Other States on High Ebola Alert

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves and movie raves to game nights and playgrounds for adults. There is something for everyone this weekend. 

  1. The Big Birthday 

Celebrate the end of the month of May at the Big Birthday Party happening on May 29 at the Landmark Towers, Oniru, VI.

  1. Lagos Acoustic Experience

Why stay indoors all weekend when you can party hard and let loose at the Lagos Acoustic Experience? The event features performances by Adekunle Gold, Fave, and more. The event will be held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, VI.

  1. Group Therapy

Happening on the 29th of May in Ibadan, ravers have been promised a night of their lives, as this would be the first time the rave would be held in the Woodland Forest, a park in the National Museum of Unity.

  1. Open Mic and Games Night 

This event was created around creativity and the importance of community. It is happening on the 29th of May, and it is perfect for everyone who likes group games and karaoke. It will be held at Opebi Road, Ikeja.

  1. The Link Up

Mainlanders get to enjoy a party close to home, as the Link Up party is happening in Industrial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, on May 29th.

  1. Recess

Located on Amara-Olu St., Agidingbi, Ikeja, this adult playground is designed for you to network and relax while playing games and participating in challenges that strengthen your bonds and help build a community. It will be taking place on May 30th. 

  1. Hysteria 

Relive the classic hits with Nigerian artist Tony Tetula in a “Back 2 School” edition of the N.A.T. Experience, which will be taking place on May 30th at the Trib3 Lagos restaurant.

  1. GoalFest 

Watch the UEFA Champions League with friends and football foes at the Federal Palace Hotel on Saturday, May 30th.

  1. Lovers & Frnds

Curious to see just how good Lovers & Frnds are at making you dance? Come find out at Spacehub, Lekki, on May 30th.

  1. Ludo Tournament 

Perfect for ludo players. Want to display your skills at playing Ludo? Then the Akoko Lagos is where you should be on the 31st of May. 

Lifestyle
, , , , ,
Ayomitide Adeyinka
View All Posts by Author
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 15th-May 17th)
Top 10 Low-Budget Hangout Locations For You and Your Friends 
Top 10 Low-Budget Hangout Locations For You and Your Friends 
Inside The Heineken House Experience Finale – The Biggest Moments Of The Night
Inside The Heineken House Experience Finale – The Biggest Moments Of The Night
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
What to Expect From Ojude Oba Today
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCDC Places Lagos, Abuja, and Other States on High Ebola Alert
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCDC Places L...
Atiku and Amaechi
YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
Un-Happy Children’s Day: Nigeria Mourns Its Missing Children While Tinubu Makes ‘Promises’
Un-Happy Children’s Day: Nigeria Mourn...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1