YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Defense Minister Dismisses October Coup Plotters as Foolhardy and Lacking Support

NCDC Places Lagos, FCT, and Eight States on High Ebola Alert Following Central African Outbreak

Real Madrid Retains Top Spot as Forbes Values Club at Historic $9.5 Billion

Dutch Government Clears Kanye West for June Concerts Despite Antisemitic Backlash

Yul Edochie Claims Divine Direction for Supporting Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

Defense Minister Dismisses October Coup Plotters as Foolhardy and Lacking Support

Defence Minister Christopher Musa dismissed the October 2025 coup plotters as a confused and isolated group that ordinary civilians could have easily overpowered. Speaking on the ongoing court martial, Musa revealed that the entire plot stemmed from a disgruntled colonel who failed his promotion exams. This officer then dragged unsuspecting junior personnel into the doomed operation without any broader institutional or public backing. The minister emphasized that the military remains unified, branding the attempt a reckless gamble by a handful of frustrated individuals rather than a credible threat to the country.

NCDC Places Lagos, FCT, and Eight States on High Ebola Alert Following Central African Outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention put ten high-risk territories on high alert to prevent the importation of a rare Ebola strain spreading in East and Central Africa. The Bundibugyo variant has already caused 1,077 suspected cases and 247 deaths across Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, maintaining a 24.6 percent fatality rate. This strain lacks any licensed vaccine or approved treatment, making early detection critical. The NCDC designated Lagos, the FCT, Rivers, Kano, Enugu, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Taraba, and Adamawa as high-risk zones due to their land borders and major travel hubs. In response, the agency activated its National Emergency Operations Centre and ordered states to ready isolation centers and intensify border surveillance. Lagos State Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi assured residents that no cases exist in the state, noting that local biosecurity protocols remain permanently active.

Real Madrid Retains Top Spot as Forbes Values Club at Historic $9.5 Billion

Real Madrid topped the annual Forbes list of the world’s most valuable football clubs, reaching a valuation of $9.5 billion. This growth stems from expanding commercial sponsorships and massive broadcasting revenues. FC Barcelona climbed into second place at $7.5 billion, pushing Manchester United down to third at $7.2 billion. Manchester United dropped after a difficult campaign where the team finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final. Despite United’s decline, the English Premier League maintained financial dominance over the global market, claiming six spots in the top 10 and 11 positions in the top 30 overall. Rounding out the top positions, Liverpool held fourth place at $6.2 billion, followed by Paris Saint-Germain in fifth.

Dutch Government Clears Kanye West for June Concerts Despite Antisemitic Backlash

The Dutch government authorized US rapper Kanye West to perform two concerts in Arnhem this June despite intense parliamentary pushback over his history of antisemitic rhetoric. Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink announced that legal reviews found no threat to public order to justify blocking entry, prompting Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch to grant the final permits for the GelreDome shows. The decision stands in contrast to the United Kingdom recently rescinding the artist’s travel authorization after he praised Adolf Hitler and sold swastika merchandise, behavior West later blamed on bipolar disorder.

Yul Edochie Claims Divine Direction for Supporting Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie stated that his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election is based entirely on divine direction. During an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, Edochie claimed that God has always shown him which candidates to back and keeps directing him toward Tinubu. When questioned about divine involvement in politics, the actor insisted that God is involved in his personal choices and has shown him where to go. Edochie remains one of the most prominent celebrity backers of the ruling All Progressives Congress, despite drawing heavy criticism across social media for his political stance.