Weekly Highlight | Here’s All That You May Have Missed This Week

The 2026 BET Awards Removed The International Category And Put African Artists In the Main Race. Is This Progress Or A Trap?

Artists pull out of Trump-backed America 250 concert series

Kane Parsons is the youngest A24 director with ‘Backrooms,’ bringing internet horror to the big screen

Dammy Twitch explains why Nollywood struggles to use Afrobeats songs in films

Aisha Yesufu withdraws from FCT Senate race after NDC cancels primaries

Fathia Williams speaks up over poor cinema scheduling of her film ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Artists pull out of Trump-backed America 250 concert series

Several musicians have withdrawn from a concert series organised by Freedom 250, a nonprofit group supporting Donald Trump, just a day after the event’s lineup was announced.

Among the artists who pulled out are Young MC, Morris Day, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Martina McBride, and Bret Michaels. However, Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida remain on the schedule.

Some performers said they initially believed the Great American State Fair, planned as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary, was a nonpartisan, patriotic event. Young MC said he decided to withdraw after learning of its political connections, adding that he hopes to take part in a future event that is less politically charged.

Kane Parsons is the youngest A24 director with ‘Backrooms,’ bringing internet horror to the big screen

A24 has released Backrooms, a new horror film based on the popular internet phenomenon of the same name. The movie is directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, who originally conceived the project as a series of YouTube Shorts using Blender and Adobe After Effects. The feature film keeps the eerie atmosphere and visual style that made the online series a hit.

The Backrooms are imagined as endless, empty spaces such as office buildings, hallways, and shopping malls that feel strangely unsettling. The idea began in 2019 after users on the online forum 4chan shared images that felt unusual or disturbing. Parsons later expanded the concept into a YouTube series that has attracted more than 200 million views.

The success of the online project caught the attention of A24, which brought Parsons on board to direct a full-length adaptation. Parsons said having a larger budget allowed him to explore the world of the Backrooms in greater detail and give it a stronger sense of realism while still staying true to the original series that made him famous.

Dammy Twitch explains why Nollywood struggles to use Afrobeats songs in films

Speaking on the Afropolitan podcast, Nigerian film director and photographer Dammy Twitch said the challenge often stems from the fact that many artistes no longer have full control over their music after signing publishing and distribution agreements.

According to Twitch, these deals can make it difficult for filmmakers to negotiate directly with artistes, even when they have personal relationships with them. He noted that the rights to many songs are controlled by companies, making the licensing process more complicated and expensive for film producers.

Twitch also said the high cost of licensing popular Afrobeats tracks puts them out of reach for many independent filmmakers. He explained that only projects backed by major studios can usually afford the fees required to use such music, leaving smaller productions with limited options for incorporating hit songs into their films.

Aisha Yesufu withdraws from FCT Senate race after NDC cancels primaries

Activist and prominent supporter of Peter Obi, Aisha Yesufu, has withdrawn from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) race for the Federal Capital Territory Senate seat. Her decision follows the party’s announcement that it would not conduct primaries for the position ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yesufu had declared her intention to contest the FCT senatorial seat on May 6 after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the NDC. However, she disclosed in a statement on Friday that the party had decided against holding primaries for the seat, bringing her bid for the ticket to an end. The development comes amid reports that another aspirant, Amanda Pam, may have already been favoured for the position.

Despite her withdrawal, Yesufu urged her supporters to remain focused on the bigger goal of the 2027 presidential election. She thanked those who backed her campaign and assured residents that she would continue to engage communities across the FCT’s six area councils, maintaining her commitment to the territory’s development.

Fathia Williams speaks up over poor cinema scheduling of her film ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Nollywood actress and producer Fathia Williams has expressed frustration over how cinema operators are scheduling her new movie, Efunroye: The Unicorn. In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said the film has not been given favourable screening times despite strong audience interest.

The historical epic, which tells the story of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, was released in cinemas nationwide on May 1, 2026. While it has generated significant online attention, Williams said many fans have been unable to watch it due to inconvenient time slots, such as midday and late-night screenings, which she described as unsuitable for most viewers.

Her comments highlight a debate in Nollywood about balancing the needs of filmmakers and cinema operators regarding screening times. Independent producers feel their films are scheduled at less favorable hours, but cinema operators argue their decisions are based on audience preferences and business needs, not bias.