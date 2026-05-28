Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lawmaker Claims Jonathan is Set to Contest for Presidency in 2027

2026 American Music Awards: How Did Tyla Win Over Nigerian Artists Again?

Lawmaker claims Jonathan is set to contest for presidency in 2027

Ella Bright addresses age gap concerns with ‘Off Campus’ co-star

CISAC warns AI threatens creators’ rights in new annual report

Spyro criticises religious leaders over silence on Nigeria’s crisis

Emeka Ike declares for House of Representatives race

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lawmaker claims Jonathan is set to contest for presidency in 2027

Goodluck Jonathan may be preparing to return to Nigeria’s presidential race ahead of the 2027 election, according to Fred Agbedi.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, the House of Representatives member said Jonathan would contest under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Agbedi also criticised a political group identified as PDAPC, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of continuing to recognise the group despite alleged court rulings against it. He claimed the group was promoting certain professors and INEC officials as election observers.

Ella Bright addresses age gap concerns with ‘Off Campus’ co-star

Ella Bright has responded to concerns about the age difference between her and Belmont Cameli, her co-star in Off Campus.

The 19-year-old actress stars as college student Hannah Wells opposite Cameli, 28, who plays hockey star Garrett Graham in the Prime Video series adapted from Off Campus. Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Bright said she never felt uncomfortable or excluded because of the nearly 10-year age gap during filming.

The series has quickly become a major success for Prime Video, reportedly reaching 36 million viewers within its first 12 days. It has also outperformed several popular shows on the platform, including “The Boys,” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

CISAC warns AI threatens creators’ rights in new annual report

The International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) has released its 2026 Annual Report, highlighting growing concerns over artificial intelligence and its impact on creators’ rights worldwide.

The organisation said it spent the past year increasing advocacy and policy engagement around AI, copyright protection, and fair payment for creators. Björn Ulvaeus, CISAC president, warned that AI is developing faster than laws designed to protect creative work, stressing the need for transparency and fair remuneration in AI systems.

CISAC also said it participated in policy discussions involving organisations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization and UNESCO. Alongside its policy efforts, the group continued improving its global rights management and data infrastructure systems for creators.

Spyro criticises religious leaders over silence on Nigeria’s crisis

Spyro has criticised religious leaders in Nigeria for remaining silent over the country’s worsening insecurity and economic hardship.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Afrobeats artiste said it was troubling that many churches and mosques continue holding regular services without openly addressing the suffering faced by Nigerians. He described the current situation in the country as exhausting and unbearable for citizens dealing with violence, fear, and rising economic pressure.

Spyro argued that religious institutions have a responsibility to speak for the people and hold authorities accountable during difficult times. While acknowledging that some members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria have spoken out, he questioned why several influential Christian and Muslim leaders have remained publicly silent.

Emeka Ike declares for House of Representatives race

Emeka Ike has officially entered politics, announcing his intention to contest for a seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

The veteran Nollywood actor said he will run for the Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency seat under the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on his decision, Ike explained that his goal is to help build a proper system that can accelerate national development. His declaration adds to the growing number of Nigerian entertainers seeking political positions ahead of the 2027 elections.