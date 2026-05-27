YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Oyo school attack: Abducted teachers, students will be back home soon – Makinde

Children’s Day offers little joy while students languish in captivity – Peter Obi

I spent N340m on weed in six years – Ice Prince

Blaqbonez decries lack of support from peers after ‘Chanel’ release

Sarz reveals how ego hindered early career collaborations

Oyo school attack: Abducted teachers, students will be back home soon – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde assured citizens that his administration is working around the clock to secure the release of teachers and students kidnapped in the Oriire Local Government Area. Gunmen abducted the victims from three separate schools nearly two weeks ago. Speaking during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Ibadan, Makinde expressed sympathy for the affected families and urged residents to remain united, warning against letting political ambitions divide the state as the election season approaches.

Children’s Day offers little joy while students languish in captivity – Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi stated that Children’s Day offers little joy while numerous Nigerian students remain in kidnappers’ dens. In a statement marking the 2026 celebration, Obi expressed deep concern over the nation’s failure to protect its youth, noting that the ongoing security crisis brings shame to the country internationally. His remarks follow the mid-May abduction of at least 82 schoolchildren across Borno and Oyo states. Obi warned that citizens must not grow accustomed to the prolonged captivity of children and called on leaders to prioritise the safety and rescue of students nationwide.

I spent N340m on weed in six years – Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince Zamani revealed on the Black Box podcast that he spent 340 million naira on cannabis from a single Lagos supplier between 2020 and 2026. The artist cited this massive financial strain as a primary reason for quitting the habit. This decision accompanies a broader personal transformation, during which he also quit alcohol, achieved significant weight loss, and began practising celibacy.

Blaqbonez decries lack of support from peers after ‘Chanel’ release

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez, born Emeka Akumefule, criticised the music industry on X, calling it wicked due to a lack of reciprocal support and excessive egos among artists. He expressed frustration that none of his peers shared his new single, “Chanel,” despite his own history of promoting projects for fellow musicians. Blaqbonez specifically noted that he recently posted updates for international stars like Drake, Central Cee, Future, and Gunna, labelling the silence from colleagues a double standard after releasing what he considers the biggest song of the summer.

Sarz reveals how ego hindered early career collaborations

Record producer and singer Osabuohien Osaretin, known as Sarz, admitted that an excessive ego prevented him from collaborating with other musicians early in his career. Speaking to The Fader, Sarz explained that he was hot-headed when he started, eager to impress everyone and convinced he was the best in the industry. This mindset caused him to view his colleagues as beneath him. He noted that his perspective shifted over time as he realised he did not know everything. This change made him willing to collaborate with and learn from anyone, including industry newcomers.