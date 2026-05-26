YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Atiku takes early lead in ADC presidential primaries, wins five states

Court clears Jonathan to contest 2027 presidential election

Nigerian forward Victor Udoh dies at 21, ex-club mourns

Tyla beats Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema at AMA 2026

‘We grew apart,’ Kate Henshaw speaks on fallout with Genevieve Nnaji

Atiku takes early lead in ADC presidential primaries, wins five states

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has established an early lead in the African Democratic Congress presidential primaries, securing victories in Gombe, Abia, Ebonyi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states. In the race to decide the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election, Atiku dominates early vote counts over former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. While the party’s national leadership prepares to announce the final collated results from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these early state wins position Atiku as the frontrunner for the party ticket.

Court clears Jonathan to contest 2027 presidential election

The Federal High Court in Abuja cleared former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election, dismissing a lawsuit that sought to disqualify him based on constitutional tenure limits. Justice Peter Lifu ruled that the plaintiff, lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, lacked the legal standing to institute the case and labeled the suit an abuse of court process. The plaintiff had argued that Jonathan exhausted his eligibility because he completed Umaru Yar’Adua’s term and later served a full four-year term. Justice Lifu stated that he was bound by previous judicial decisions affirming Jonathan’s eligibility, subsequently penalising the plaintiff with a 20 million naira fine payable to Jonathan and an additional 1 million naira fine to the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Nigerian forward Victor Udoh dies at 21, ex-club mourns

Former Royal Antwerp and Southampton forward Victor Udoh died in Abuja at the age of 21 under unconfirmed, suspicious circumstances. The striker recently returned to Nigeria following a spell with Czech club Dynamo České Budějovice. Royal Antwerp confirmed his passing on Tuesday, mourning the young talent who originally moved to Europe from the Abuja-based academy Hypebuzz. Udoh had scored 12 goals for Antwerp’s reserve team and made his first-team debut before transferring to Southampton in 2025. Local authorities have yet to verify the official cause of death.

Tyla beats Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema at AMA 2026

South African singer Tyla won two awards at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, becoming the only African artist to win at the event. She claimed the Best Afrobeats Artist title over Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema. Additionally, her 2025 track “CHANEL” won Social Song of the Year. Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony, which also saw BTS named Artist of the Year and Sabrina Carpenter take home Album of the Year.

‘We grew apart,’ Kate Henshaw speaks on fallout with Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw addressed the breakdown of her friendship with colleague Genevieve Nnaji during an appearance on the Tea with Tay podcast. Henshaw explained that they simply grew apart over time and she couldn’t pinpoint a specific cause for the rift. She suggested that Nnaji might have harboured some mistrust toward her, though she remains uncertain about what triggered it. Henshaw emphasised that she has moved on from the situation, closing the chapter on a relationship between two of Nollywood’s most celebrated icons from the late 1990s era.