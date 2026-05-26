Should More Music Video Directors Venture Into Filmmaking?

There has been a noticeable shift towards filmmaking among video directors in Nigeria, most recently Dammy Twitch. His journey into the film-making industry began with “Call of My Life,” a film that, after only 10 days, has surpassed ₦200 million at the box office, giving it both commercial and social media success.

However, Dammy Twitch is not the only video director to have chosen the path of filmmaking; Kemi Adetiba and Meji Alabi have also had successful careers in filmmaking after starting out as video directors.

What Films Have These Directors Released?

Kemi Adetiba: King of Boys, The Wedding Party, To Kill A Monkey (TV Series) Meji Alabi: Water and Garri, Surviving Biafra (Yet to Be Released) Dammy Twitch: Call of My Life

What Could Be The Driving Force Behind The Shift To Filmmaking?

There are a number of reasons that could be the push for these video directors to make the decision to go into filmmaking, some of these reasons being;

The Possibility of Creative Exploration

While music videos are colourful and can cover diverse themes, filmmaking allows these directors to explore different genres and reach a wider audience to create art for. Although videos and films are both content that can be watched on a screen, films are long-form content that allow directors to challenge themselves and explore their abilities.

The Wideness of The Budget

Long-form content like films affords directors the opportunity to work with a larger budget. Although big-name video directors can demand a larger budget for music videos, in the long run, the margins between what they earn and what goes into production could be slim and unsustainable. Filmmaking allows directors to explore sustainable production budgets.

The Appeal of Ownership

Nollywood’s shift to YouTube films, being a part of mainstream media, is appealing to directors. The existence of platforms like YouTube and other TV channels allows creatives like music video directors to own the content they create, while also providing them with alternative earning potential. These directors are able to retain their IP rights and continue to earn from their creations, rather than receiving a one-off payment for video creation.

The Success of Peers Who Transitioned

One major push for these music video directors is witnessing the success of their peers who have also transitioned into filmmaking. Music video directors like Kemi Adetiba and Meji Alabi have paved a successful path for these individuals to follow and also create their own unique experiences.

What do we think?

Music video creation is an important niche in its own right, and it is important that the art behind it never fades away. The entrance of new faces and creatives into the Nollywood scene is a blessing. Nollywood can also benefit from the arrival of new directors with unique approaches to filmmaking.