The Death of Storytelling in Nigerian Music Videos: Are We Losing the Recipes?

In recent years, Nigerian music videos have faced some criticism from fans who find them either ‘unimaginative’ or ‘repetitive.’ Many have pointed out that, compared to older music videos, newer releases often lack a strong storyline or follow a script that has been used over and over again by different artists in the industry.

What Nigerian music videos looked like in the 2010s

Back in the 2010s, Nigerian music videos told a story and followed the script of the song it was made for. Videos like Yemi Alade’s Johnny, Banky W’s Yes/No, Davido’s Aye, Tiwa Savage’s My Darling, and Tiwa Savage and Waje’s Onye were a thrill to watch, not just because the songs were catchy, but because it was clear that the production that went into the videos factored in more than the star power of the artists. It required them to act out the emotions their songs evoked in their audience; it also captivated the attention of viewers.

Nigerian music videos in the 2010s were a form of art that allowed you to see exactly what the artists wanted to project with their music. It also introduced an added layer of creativity into the music video industry.

What is missing in Nigerian music videos today?

While music videos today cost more to produce and are undoubtedly of better quality than those from the past decade, there is an increasingly obvious gap between the artistic process of the videos being released now and what we enjoyed in Nigerian music videos in the past.

Though our artists put out music videos across different genres and emotions, they all follow the same flow, with little thought given to the storylines.

Music videos today often feature party and dance hall scenes in Lagos, even when most of the songs are not related to them. A clear example is Adekunle Gold and Davido’s ‘High’ music video, filmed in a forest. A song about drinking and dancing, filmed in the forest, left Nigerians questioning the reasoning behind it. Another example is ‘Last Heartbreak Song,’ by Ayra Starr and Givēon, or Fireboy’s ‘Dopamine.’ All these videos have one thing in common: they do not reflect the song’s lyrics as expected.

What is being done right?

Even though it is becoming a trend to release music videos that do not align with the lyrics, some artists are doing it right: their music videos align with their lyrics, which earns them points for artistry. Qing Madi’s ‘American Love,’ Johnny Drille’s ‘Believe Me,’ and Rema’s ‘Kelebu’ are great examples of music videos with strong storytelling.

What we think

The music industry is always evolving with new trends, and over the years, these trends come and go. Right now, Nigerian music seems to favor flashy music videos that highlight style and quality, focusing less on detailed stories. Still, some artists continue to craft music videos that truly connect with viewers emotionally. This shows that despite the trends, the heart of the music video industry in Nigeria is still very much alive and thriving.