Best 10 Nigerian Music Videos Released This 2025 So Far

There have been amazing music videos released this year, as 2025 has been a big year for music in Nigeria. In this article, we list out top 10 Nigerian music videos.

Badman Gangsta

AOD and P.Prime produced the Asake and Tiakola song, which has 8.9 million views since its release 3 months ago. The music video filmed outside the country centres on the life of the afrobeats star. It also reached the top 25 music videos on YouTube NG and was directed by Tobi Tej.

Hot Body

The song by Afrobeat superstar Ayra Starr was a highly anticipated music video that initially dropped with a visualizer. The music video was dropped two months ago and has reached 9 million views. Filmed in Los Angeles, the song was directed by Claire Bishara, and Ragee and The Elements produced it.

Dopamine

With a video of the hit song “Dopamine”, Fireboy DML is the king of top Nigerian music videos released this year. The music video, filmed in Nigeria, features a dancing Fireboy in a suit, a treat for his fans. Anoop D’Souza and Jonah Christian produced the song. Filmgod X directed the music video.

You4Me

The romantic hit song by superstar Tiwa Savage has reached 3.1 million views and was filmed in London. The dance-themed song was produced by Mystro Sugar and directed by Liam S. Gleeson.

Gimme Dat

The music Grammy-nominated song by Ayra Starr and Wizkid was one of the top music videos released in Nigeria this year. With 11 million views, the video filmed in the U.S centres on a dance floor theme. It was produced by VybeO and Mikababeatz and co-directed by Ayra Starr and Annie Bercy.

With You

The video for the Grammy-nominated song “With You” by Davido and Omah Lay is doing exceptionally well. Within 4 months of its release, it reached 39 million views. The music video was filmed in Nigeria with a Caribbean club scene vibe. It was directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Tempoe.

Kelebu

Rema’s song was a TikTok hit and became a challenge on the app, with thousands competing to create the official dance. Perliks directed the music video, and it was filmed in Nigeria. London, Nik D and Ambezza produced it.

Who’s Dat Girl

The music video for the trendy song “Who’s Dat Girl” by Ayra Starr and Rema was released in October and quickly racked up 1 million views in under 7 hours. The video, now with 10 million views, has an Arabian desert theme, was filmed in Marrakech, and was directed by Meji Alabi and Tatum Abbott. Ragee and The Elements produced it.

Fun

Rema’s song was released in October and has since racked up 7.7 million views. It was filmed in Nigeria, directed by Perliks, and produced by London and AOD. The music video centres on what fun looks like to a young, talented Rema.

Body

The music video for CKay and Mavo’s song was filmed in Nigeria, with a rockstar theme. It is one of the top videos in Nigeria and the most recently dropped ones. It was directed by Slevin Salau and produced by Bolatito (BMH) Obisanya and Ejedegba (Fez) Stephen Efemena.