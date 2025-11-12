Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This November

See The Stars Shine At The Prom-Themed Premiere of “All Of Us” Series

November is a month filled with stage plays, musicals, and other performances across diverse genres, and in this article, we list some of the must-see performances.

The Greatest Actor Of All Time

Hosted by the Rustic Deck, this play is perfect for lovers of the theatre, and it runs from the 15th/16th of November to the 22nd/23rd of November.

Sometime In May

Perfect for lovers of romantic plays, Sometime In May is hosted at the Terra Kulture Lawn and runs on the 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th of November.

99% Virgin

Hosted by Muson Centre, this play is the perfect watch for lovers of comedic plays, and it is happening on the 15th and 16th of November.

The Stories Of Us

Showing at the Muson Centre, this is the perfect play to spend your weekend watching, and it is happening on the 15th and 16th of November.

The Wait

Perfect for musical lovers, this new musical is showing at Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November.

Before I Let You Go

A perfect watch for lovers of romantic plays, this stage play is showing at Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November.

Dear Kaffy

Showing at Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November, this is the perfect evening play to watch during the weekend.

Ole

A play by the Opera Lagos Experience, it is the perfect watch if you enjoy dramatic plays, and it is showing at the Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November.

Dear Diary

Showing at Freedom Park on the 21st of November, Dear Diary is a thrilling stage play about the life of a woman who donned several masks.

Second Thoughts

This one-man play is an amazing choice of thought-provoking, creative art, and it is showing on the 22nd and 23rd of November at Freedom Park.