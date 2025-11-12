theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This November
November 12, 2025
0 Comment
36 Views

Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This November

by YNaija
November is a month filled with stage plays, musicals, and other performances across diverse genres, and in this article, we list some of the must-see performances. Hosted by the Rustic Deck, this play is perfect for lovers of the theatre, and it runs from the 15th/16th of November to the 22nd/23rd of November. Perfect for... Read More
All of Us series
See The Stars Shine At The Prom-Themed Premiere of “All Of Us” Series
Iyabo Ojo
10 Leading Women In Film And Media

November is a month filled with stage plays, musicals, and other performances across diverse genres, and in this article, we list some of the must-see performances.

  1. The Greatest Actor Of All Time

Hosted by the Rustic Deck, this play is perfect for lovers of the theatre, and it runs from the 15th/16th of November to the 22nd/23rd of November.

  1. Sometime In May 

Perfect for lovers of romantic plays, Sometime In May is hosted at the Terra Kulture Lawn and runs on the 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th of November.

  1. 99% Virgin

Hosted by Muson Centre, this play is the perfect watch for lovers of comedic plays, and it is happening on the 15th and 16th of November.

  1. The Stories Of Us

Showing at the Muson Centre, this is the perfect play to spend your weekend watching, and it is happening on the 15th and 16th of November.

  1. The Wait

Perfect for musical lovers, this new musical is showing at Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November.

  1. Before I Let You Go

A perfect watch for lovers of romantic plays, this stage play is showing at Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November.

  1. Dear Kaffy

Showing at Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November, this is the perfect evening play to watch during the weekend.

  1. Ole 

A play by the Opera Lagos Experience, it is the perfect watch if you enjoy dramatic plays, and it is showing at the Muson Centre on the 15th and 16th of November.

  1. Dear Diary 

Showing at Freedom Park on the 21st of November, Dear Diary is a thrilling stage play about the life of a woman who donned several masks.

  1. Second Thoughts 

This one-man play is an amazing choice of thought-provoking, creative art, and it is showing on the 22nd and 23rd of November at Freedom Park.

The Media Blog
, , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Reveals Nigeria’s Safety-Net Schemes Fail to Reach the Poor
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Reveals Nigeria’s Safety-Net Schemes Fail to Reach the Poor
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Nollywood Movies Coming Out This November 2025
Nollywood Movies Coming Out This November 2025
“Many People” The Non-Stop Trending Sound in Nigeria by AG Baby
“Many People” The Trending Sound in Nigeria by AG Baby
How Long Have You Been a Fan of AG Baby? A Look at the Singer’s Rise to the Top of the Music Industry
How Long Have You Been a Fan of AG Baby? A Look at the Singer’s Rise to the Top of the Music Industry
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This November
Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This Novem...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Reveals Nigeria’s Safety-Net Schemes Fail to Reach the Poor
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Re...
Events happening this weekend
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
Son of Iron
A Brief Info on the Upcoming Film ‘Son...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Drags the National Assembly to the Supreme Court Over the Gaming Bill
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Drags t...
A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creator of "Escaladizzy"
A Brief Introduction to Mavo, the Creato...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1