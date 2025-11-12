Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Reveals Nigeria’s Safety-Net Schemes Fail to Reach the Poor

YTech: Spotify Lays Off 1,500 Employees | In Case You Missed These

World Bank reveals Nigeria’s safety-net schemes fail to reach the poor

Pope Leo XIV appoints Nigerian Priest Edward Daleng as Vice-Regent of the Papal Household

Wike verbally condemns the military takeover of the disputed Abuja land

Senate slams NNPCL over unexplained ₦210 trillion transactions

SSS charges a man for calling for a coup in Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

World Bank reveals Nigeria’s safety-net schemes fail to reach the poor

A new World Bank report has revealed that Nigeria’s social safety-net programmes are missing their targets, with only 44% of total benefits reaching poor Nigerians despite billions spent annually.

Titled “The State of Social Safety Nets in Nigeria,” the November 2025 report attributes the failure to poor targeting, weak funding, and fragmented implementation. It noted that most schemes allocate a fixed amount per household rather than per person, leaving millions without meaningful relief.

The report comes as the federal government expands its ₦25,000 digital cash-grant scheme to 15 million households, though the bank says spending remains inefficient and poorly distributed.

Pope Leo XIV appoints Nigerian Priest Edward Daleng as Vice-Regent of the Papal Household

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Edward Daleng, a Nigerian Augustinian priest, as vice-regent of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household, one of the Vatican’s oldest and most influential offices.

Daleng will assist Archbishop Leonardo Sapienza, the regent, in coordinating the pope’s audiences, visits, and official ceremonies, ensuring they align with Vatican tradition and protocol.

Although the role of vice-regent is not formally defined in Praedicate Evangelium, it is seen as a preparatory position for greater responsibilities within the papal household. Daleng previously served as general counsellor and procurator general of the Order of Saint Augustine in Rome.

Wike verbally condemns the military takeover of the disputed Abuja land

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has condemned the alleged illegal seizure of a disputed plot of land in Abuja by soldiers reportedly acting on the orders of a former chief of naval staff.

Wike said he intervened after learning that armed soldiers had chased away officials of the FCT Department of Development Control enforcing a stop-work order. He described the military’s action as unlawful and intimidating.

The minister insisted that the land had no valid documents or approvals and warned that no one, regardless of status, would be allowed to flout due process or intimidate government officials.

Senate slams NNPCL over unexplained ₦210 trillion transactions

The Senate has rejected the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) explanation over unaccounted funds amounting to ₦210 trillion from 2017 to 2023.

Senator Aliyu Wadada, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said the company failed to address 19 audit queries from the Auditor-General’s Office and snubbed a scheduled appearance before lawmakers. He described NNPCL’s absence as “offensive evasiveness.”

Wadada said the committee found NNPCL’s written response troubling, revealing ₦103 trillion in expenses and ₦107 trillion in receivables, figures that raised “serious red flags” about the company’s financial dealings.

SSS charges a man for calling for a coup in Nigeria

The State Security Service has filed a six-count charge against a 27-year-old man, Innocent Onukwume, for allegedly calling for a coup in Nigeria.

According to the charge filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Onukwume, a resident of Oyigbo LGA in Rivers State, made the call in October through a post on his verified X account, @theagroman. The SSS said his actions violated the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024.

In the post, he allegedly wrote, “A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian government and join the AES.” The SSS stated that the offence is punishable under Section 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act.