YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Babachir Lawal Dumps ADC, Says Atiku’s Primary Win Was Rigged

Payment Systems Key to Lifting Nigerians Out of Poverty: Cardoso

BBNaija Season 10 Reunion to Premiere June 8

Tobi Bakre Condemns Gender Discrimination in Industry

Shoday Says He’ll Return to Office Job If Music Career Doesn’t Work Out

Babachir Lawal Dumps ADC, Says Atiku’s Primary Win Was Rigged

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alleging that the party’s presidential primary was heavily manipulated in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Lawal said he could not remain in a party where, according to him, the “just concluded primaries were massively rigged,” insisting the process lacked fairness and credibility. He also expressed disappointment with the internal conduct of the ADC and suggested that the outcome of the primary undermines the party’s claim of offering a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Payment Systems Key to Lifting Nigerians Out of Poverty: Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said that a strong and efficient payment system is central to reducing poverty and improving economic inclusion in Nigeria. He explained that modern digital payment infrastructure helps widen access to financial services, reduce transaction costs, and integrate more Nigerians into the formal economy, thereby creating opportunities for income growth and financial stability. Cardoso added that ongoing reforms in the financial sector, including improvements in digital payments and regulatory frameworks, are aimed at strengthening economic resilience and supporting long-term development goals.

BBNaija Season 10 Reunion to Premiere June 8

The organisers of Big Brother Naija have announced that the Season 10 reunion show will begin airing on June 8, bringing former housemates back together to revisit major moments, unresolved conflicts, and relationships from the season. The reunion is expected to feature heated discussions, emotional revelations, and behind-the-scenes insights into life after the reality show, as fans anticipate drama between some of the season’s most talked-about contestants. The show will air across Africa Magic channels and DStv platforms.

Tobi Bakre Condemns Gender Discrimination in Industry

Actor Tobi Bakre has spoken out against gender discrimination in the entertainment industry, arguing that women play a major role in driving creativity, professionalism, and growth across film and media spaces. Speaking on the Mentality podcast hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he said individuals who refuse to work with women are limiting their own development, stressing that he has personally worked more with women than men in his career. Bakre added that his focus has always been on productivity and collaboration rather than gender, noting that some of his best professional experiences have come from working with female colleagues who share a strong work ethic.

Shoday Says He’ll Return to Office Job If Music Career Doesn’t Work Out

Rising singer Shoday has explained that his decision not to get tattoos is linked to his cautious approach to fame and his desire to keep a fallback option outside music. He said he avoids permanent body markings because he does not want to “limit his future,” adding that if his music career does not succeed, he is prepared to return to a conventional office job and continue working in a corporate environment. The singer noted that while he is passionate about music, he does not see the industry as guaranteed and prefers to stay practical about his long-term plans.