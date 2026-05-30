YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

NGF Discloses Governors Are Considering N100,000 Minimum Wage

NNPC Revenue Climbs to N4.97tn in April Following Output Surge

Osas Okonyon Highlights the Power of Industry Connections in Nollywood

Dammy Twitch Explains Why Independent Filmmakers Are Priced Out of Afrobeats

Phyna Shares Intentions to Have First Child via Surrogacy

NGF Discloses Governors Are Considering N100,000 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is considering a new national minimum wage of N100,000. Inflation and the soaring cost of living prompted the proposal, which would raise the current monthly baseline from N70,000. NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced the plan on Saturday, noting that states are consulting with the Federal Government and organised labour to find a realistic figure. They want to boost purchasing power without bankrupting state treasuries or stopping vital infrastructure projects. Some states already pay above the national minimum, but labour unions still demand a total overhaul to match economic realities.

NNPC Revenue Climbs to N4.97tn in April Following Output Surge

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited recorded a sharp 79 percent month-on-month surge in revenue, reaching N4.97 trillion in April 2026 compared to N2.77 trillion in March. According to the company’s latest report, profit after tax also jumped 74 percent to N481 billion, driven by crude oil and condensate production rising to 1.68 million barrels per day. Natural gas output held steady at 7.7 billion standard cubic feet per day, and the firm completed a major infrastructure milestone with the OB3 River Niger pipeline crossing. Total statutory remittances to the Federal Government hit N3.71 trillion for the first four months of the year, even as leak detections delayed the Trans Ramos Pipeline start-up.

Osas Okonyon Highlights the Power of Industry Connections in Nollywood

Rising actress Osas Okonyon stated that professional networks and trust dictate success in Nollywood far more than raw talent. Reflecting on her breakout project, Evi, she doesn’t view the sudden attention as the peak of her career, choosing to see it as a doorway instead. Okonyon plans to partner with filmmakers who prioritise intentional storytelling to push African cinema onto the global stage.

Dammy Twitch Explains Why Independent Filmmakers Are Priced Out of Afrobeats

Many independent filmmakers cannot feature popular Afrobeats tracks because artists no longer own their songs. Director Dammy Twitch revealed on the Afropolitan podcast that third-party publishing and distribution deals block direct negotiations, even when the artist and filmmaker are close friends. These corporate agreements drive licensing fees to exorbitant levels. Consequently, mainstream music remains entirely out of reach for independent creators, with only major studios possessing the budget to clear the tracks.

Phyna Shares Intentions to Have First Child via Surrogacy

Reality TV star and Big Brother Naija winner Phyna announced her decision to have her first child through a surrogate. She stated that she prefers surrogacy to avoid the physical toll of pregnancy and childbirth on her body. Phyna noted that she expects public backlash given conventional societal expectations around motherhood, but she remains firm in managing her family plans on her own terms.