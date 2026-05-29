The Nigerian Digital Creators Defining Culture

Content creation in Nigeria has grown far beyond people making videos for fun online. Over the years, creators across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, podcasts, and X have built communities, influenced conversations, and changed what entertainment and storytelling look like on the internet. Whether through comedy skits, commentary, lifestyle content, food reviews, fashion, or everyday, relatable moments, these creators have found different ways to connect with audiences both in Nigeria and abroad.

Here are 100 Nigerian content creators who continue to stand out for their creativity, consistency, and impact online.

Taooma

Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, known professionally as Taooma, is renowned for her multi-character skits depicting African family life and remains one of the leading female comedians in Nigeria’s digital space. She plays mother, father, and siblings all in one skit, often with uncanny accuracy, and has expanded into music, cinematography, and her own food brand, Chop Tao, while commanding millions of followers across platforms.

Omo Oba

A Nigerian comedian, lawyer, and storyteller with over 580K Instagram followers, Ruth Aderonke Adepoju, known as Omo Oba, is best known for her satirical sketches depicting African mothers and the escapades of Wale, a character she portrays who frequently brings home a new girlfriend, much to the chagrin of his traditional Nigerian mother. Her multi-character comedy blends wit with sharp cultural observation.

Layi Wasabi

A law graduate turned skit maker, Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, also known as Layi Wasabi, draws on two main characters: D’Law, a struggling lawyer, and Mr. Richards, a smooth-talking Ponzi scheme recruiter. His content stands out for being clean, character-driven, and rooted in strong writing, a rare combination in Nigerian creator culture. He won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Content Creator in 2024.

Gilmore

Muhammed Gilmore Adekunle is a Nigerian content creator recognised as the “King of Relatability,” producing humorous skits that capture universal everyday experiences and reflect aspects of Nigerian life. Since he began skit-making in 2022, his formats featuring Ogunmepon and New Age have made him a household name among Nigerian youth entertainment. A Chemistry graduate, he has collaborated with global brands, including Nike.

Kiekie

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, known as Kiekie, is a versatile content creator who seamlessly blends comedy, fashion, and lifestyle, delivering witty takes on everyday situations that resonate with both male and female audiences. Her income streams span fashion and lifestyle content, brand endorsements, television appearances, and hosting engagements. She has been featured in Forbes Africa and is consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top female skit makers.

Kolu

Hamza Kolu is a Nigerian content creator, TikToker, livestream personality, and aspiring musician widely known for his energetic presence, unpredictable behaviour, and frequent involvement in online controversies that keep his name trending. His viral livestream sessions, emotional storytelling, and unique communication style helped him gain popularity across TikTok and Twitch—first through an association with singer Portable, then independently, and later through collaborations with Carter Efe.

Brain Jotter

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, known as Brain Jotter, built his name on minimalist comedy, sharp one-liners, and highly expressive characters. His catchphrases, like “I don’t care” and “Igbo sense,” became cultural moments that reflected everyday Nigerian frustration. In 2024, he resurrected Mike Ejeafor’s hit single “Gwo Gwo Ngwo” with a viral dance, cementing his reputation as one of Nigeria’s greatest skit makers.

Hauwa

Hauwa Lawal is a prominent Nigerian digital content creator and writer known for her unique blend of humour, cultural narratives, and engaging storytelling, having carved a niche particularly on Instagram and TikTok. She won The Future Awards Prize for creativity and innovation, has published a comic book (Hauwa’s Madhouse), and previously wrote for KraksTV and Zikoko. Her content draws heavily from everyday Lagos life and personal observation.

Motell

Motell is a fast-growing Nigerian comedian and skit maker active primarily on TikTok and Instagram. His comedy is rooted in relatable street-level Nigerian humour with an energetic, unfiltered style. As a rising voice in the creator space, he has been building a growing fanbase through consistently funny, culturally embedded short-form content.

Sabinus

Known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu has built a loyal following through exaggerated facial expressions, street-style comedy, and short skits revolving around everyday Nigerian struggles. His “unlucky guy” persona reflects real-life frustration many Nigerians relate to. He won the AMVCA for Best Content Creator and the Elite Nigerian Star Awards for Creative Social Comedian of the Year in 2022.

Jay On Air

Joseph Onaolapo, professionally known as Jay On-Air, is a prominent Nigerian content creator and storyteller known for his relatable, voice-driven comedy and sharp observations of everyday life. Rising through social media, he gained popularity for skits that mirror common Nigerian thoughts, relationships, and workplace dynamics. His speed in recreating real-life situations with untouchable humour and his signature high-pitched vocal sign-out set him apart.

Broda Shaggi

Samuel Animashaun Perry, known as Broda Shaggi, is celebrated for his versatile comedic style, acting skills, and relatable characters. He has appeared in Netflix originals like The Griot and released music singles, blurring the lines between skit-making, acting, and music. With over 1.94 million YouTube subscribers and hundreds of millions of views, he is one of the top earners in Nigeria’s creator industry.

Lasisi Elenu

Nosa Afolabi, known as Lasisi Elenu, is instantly recognisable by his signature filter that comically distorts his face, particularly his mouth. One of Nigeria’s most-followed skit makers with 4.7 million Instagram followers, he has built a reputation for sharp observational comedy delivered with theatrical flair. He has described skit-making as so deeply ingrained in his identity that he can do it from anywhere, even mid-sleep.

Josh 2 Funny

Born Chibuike Joshua Alfred, Josh2Funny is a Nigerian comedian and digital creator who rose from national fame to global recognition following his “fastest reader” performance on America’s Got Talent. Widely known for his comedic musical skits and viral #DontLeaveMe series, his humour blends chaotic originality with mass appeal. He has since expanded into music and acting, establishing himself as a dynamic crossover figure in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape.

Mr Macaroni

Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, is a comic skit maker, actor, and activist best known for his comedy videos where he plays a character called Mr Freaky or Daddy Wa. Beyond comedy, he is a vocal social activist and brand ambassador, with his face on campaigns spanning politics to fintech. He is widely regarded as one of the most socially conscious voices in Nigeria’s creator economy.

Crazeclown

Abdulgafar Rotimi Bello, known as Crazeclown, is a pioneering Nigerian skit maker known for his intense, high-energy slap-comedy format. He runs the “House of Craze” brand, through which he mentors and produces other creators. His loud, brief, physical comedy and unmistakable creative style helped establish the template for what Nigerian skit-making would become, earning him a loyal fanbase across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Mark Angel Comedy

Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian and content creator best known for pioneering one of Africa’s most successful YouTube comedy channels. He gained widespread recognition through the Mark Angel Comedy series, featuring child star Emmanuella and others, which became a viral sensation for its simple, relatable humour rooted in everyday Nigerian life. His work attracted a massive global audience, making him one of the earliest breakout figures in African digital comedy.

Sam Spedy

Samuel Asubiojo, known as Sam Spedy, is famous for his portrayal of “Mama Ojo” and a host of comical characters. Having started his channel at just 18 in 2012, he has grown a loyal following of nearly 4 million subscribers and is listed among Nigeria’s top 10 YouTube earners. His long-running YouTube series centred on African home dynamics has accumulated over 1.5 billion views, making him one of the platform’s most enduring Nigerian voices.

Maraji

Gloria Oloruntobi, known as Maraji, started her career making lip-sync and miming videos before evolving into a creator known for switching between accents and vocal pitches to inhabit wildly different characters, from African mothers to foreign personalities, with precision and humour. That range has earned her millions of followers and a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most technically gifted skit makers.

Meshkiey

Seyi Ademeso, known as Meshkiey, is a Lagos-based Nigerian skit maker, writer, and content strategist known for his signature “awkward but shameless” comedic style. He began storytelling on Instagram before breaking into wider recognition across TikTok and X, where his satirical takes on everyday Nigerian life and social awkwardness gained strong traction.

Elozonam

Elozonam Ogbolu is a multi-talented Nigerian artist and producer known for his acting, music, and content creation. Before his appearance on Big Brother Naija Season 4 in 2019, he had already featured in popular TV dramas. He has done voiceover work for brands such as MTN, DStv, and Stanbic IBTC, and hosted events like The Jollof Party and Street Foodz Naija, establishing himself as a versatile all-round creative.

Justin UG

US-based Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, known as Justin UG, first came to prominence through his online skits and has continued to evolve, displaying creative versatility while remaining relatable. His skits, drawing on childhood and boarding-house experiences in Abuja, resonate easily with viewers. He has since transitioned into event hosting, acting, and publishing, releasing his first comic book, High School Chronicles.

Steve Chuks

Akaele Steven Ebuka, known as Steve Chuks, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and content creator known for his versatile comedic portrayals, including his iconic female characters Cleopatra and Madam Gold. He started as a vlogger at 16 in 2013 and by 2018 had established his presence in the Nigerian comedy scene. A Theatre Arts graduate of the University of Lagos, he has also acted in Nollywood and written a stage play titled “I Be Man” about toxic masculinity.

Ikorodu Bois

The Ikorodu Bois are a Nigerian collective of young filmmakers from Ikorodu, Lagos, renowned for their creative, low-budget recreations of Hollywood movie trailers, music videos, and viral scenes using everyday household items such as pots, mops, and wheelbarrows as props. Formed in 2017, the group made viral remakes that caught the attention of Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth, and the Russo Brothers—with Netflix, BBC, and CNN amplifying their work.

Akwaman (Akwa Cross)

Daniel Edorenepe, known as Akwaman, is a Nigerian comedian and digital creator widely known for promoting Akwa Ibom culture through comedy skits, interviews, and viral soundbites. He proudly represents the Ibibio tribe and has built a powerful brand around cultural storytelling and relatable humour, with sketches like “Did I just hear muah?” going viral simultaneously across platforms. He was nominated at the 2026 AMVCA in the Best Digital Content Creator category.

Sophia Chisom (Soso)

Sophia Chisom’s big break came when her manager encouraged her to venture into comedy skits; that was how the character SOSO the Pure Water Seller was born, a comic girl who sold sachet water with funny mannerisms and relatable humour. A Political Science graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, she has since crossed into Nollywood. She won the AMVCA 2026 Best Digital Content Creator award alongside Kanaga Jnr for their project Leave To Live.

Kanaga Jnr

Emmanuel Eme Kanaga, popularly known as Kanaga Jnr, first captured public attention as a housemate on Big Brother Titans, where his charisma earned him the position of 1st Runner-Up. He has since evolved into a full creative force—acting in Nollywood films including Ajosepo and Summer Rain, modelling, and producing digital content. His project Leave To Live, created with Sophia Chisom, won Best Digital Content Creator at the 2026 AMVCA.

Official Denzy

Destiny Osarewinda, known as Official Denzy, is a Nigerian comedian and content creator from Edo State who has been honing his craft since his secondary school days, when he first joined a performance group called the Young Entertainers Club TV. His comedy is characterised by versatile character work, cultural observation, and situational humour. His signature walk has also become a recurring trend in 2026, highlighting his wide influence.

Folagade Banks

Abiri Tobi Folagade, known professionally as Folagade Banks, is a celebrated content creator, actor, and digital storyteller best recognised for his iconic character Mama Deola—a witty, sharp-tongued, yet deeply relatable portrayal of the quintessential Nigerian mother. A Geography graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, he began his career during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since become a household name in Nigerian content creation.

Solomon Buchi

Solomon Buchi is a popular Nigerian writer, life coach, and social media influencer who came into the spotlight for his motivational and love quotes on social media. From Imo State, he built a large following on X (formerly Twitter) by consistently sharing thought-provoking perspectives on relationships, character, and personal development. Now based in the UK, he is as frequently celebrated as he is controversial, making him one of Nigeria’s most talked-about voices in the life-coach space.

Salem King

Salem King started making content as an escape from his sales and marketing role in the real estate industry and, in the process, saw a community naturally form around everything he shared. In 2019, he committed to posting a video on Instagram every day for a month — an experiment that ignited a full career. He has since trained over 1,000 creators and earned the title “Creator’s Creator,” with brand partnerships spanning YouTube, MTN, Spotify, and Meta.

Taymesan

Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, known as Taymesan, is a Nigerian media presenter, actor, comedian, and MC who came to prominence through Tea with Tay—a one-minute video format where he shares life experiences while infusing humour. He has starred in movies such as Fate of Alakada and Smart Money Woman, and has expanded Tea with Tay into a full podcast featuring Nigeria’s biggest celebrities. A graduate of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, he has hosted major events, including The Future Awards Africa.

Eric Gugua

Eric Gugua Achufusi covers tech tips, relationship advice, motivational talks, and honest conversations about faith, blending creativity with blockchain education across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. His TikTok motivational series “icannotfail” has sparked viral conversations about perseverance. He authored Christians in Content: The Beginner’s Guide to Madness, a practical guide for faith-driven creators, and hosts workshops that have drawn hundreds of Nigerian creatives.

Olushola Olaleye

Olushola Olaleye is a Nigerian entrepreneur, business coach, pastor, and motivational speaker who uses his platforms to speak to young professionals and business owners. A serial entrepreneur behind ventures including Trips Clothing and Buy Soups, he is also the convener of the Audacity Conference and host of The Echo Pod. He graduated first-class from Covenant University at 19, the first male in his department to do so.

Akin Faminu

A medical doctor turned fashion visionary, Akin Faminu’s love for fashion was born out of a childhood passion for art. He represents the perfect intersection of medicine and style, going against the grain and challenging limits through colour, proportion, and texture. His aesthetic is calculated, architectural, and narrative-based, and he consistently champions Nigerian designers on the global stage, from Lagos Fashion Week runways to Paris Fashion Week.

Ini Cash

Inioluwa Olu-owotade, better known as Boda Ini, is a Nigerian-American comedian, content creator, and event host who has built a loyal following through rant videos, skits, and high-energy lifestyle content that blends Nigerian and diaspora culture. He is a co-host of The BroBants Show alongside Justin UG and currently serves in the US Army — a dual life he navigates with the same candour that defines his content. His ability to stay relatable and consistently entertaining across multiple platforms has made him one of Nigeria’s most versatile creators in the diaspora.

Morenike Molehin

Known as Dr. Renny, Morenike Molehin is a Lagos-based lifestyle content creator, interior design entrepreneur, and women’s empowerment advocate who has built one of Nigeria’s most aspirational digital brands around beautiful living, business, and personal growth. Through her platform and the Grow With Renny (GWR) Conference, she has inspired thousands of women to build intentional lives balancing aesthetics, ambition, and faith. As the founder of Oak and Teak Interiors, she won the ELOY Awards Entrepreneur of the Year in 2023 and was listed among the Top 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria.

Adikas Takes

With 1.5 million TikTok followers and 155.2 million likes, Adika Emmanuel is one of Nigeria’s most-followed football content creators. His content covers match reactions, player analysis, and Premier League commentary, all delivered with opinionated fan-first energy. He has also built a parallel e-commerce brand as Nigeria’s leading jersey seller—a commercial lane few Nigerian sports creators have successfully opened.

Noble Igwe

Noble Chibuzor Igwe has established himself as a true nonconformist in Nigerian men’s fashion, consistently bringing unexpected twists to everyday outfits and pushing the boundaries of what menswear can look like in a conservative society. The founder of the 360 Group media platform, his clean, curated fashion sense makes him one of the best-dressed and most consistently referenced male style voices in Nigeria.

Diana Eneje

Diana Chioma Eneje was born on August 19, 2002, in Lagos and began modelling at just 14—later becoming known for starring in Rema’s music video Dumebi. A standout Gen Z influencer, she is famous for mixing Y2K aesthetics with high-fashion, streetwear, and elegant event styles, blending nostalgic 2000s vibes with modern polish in a way that has made her one of Nigeria’s most-watched young fashion personalities.

Jennifer Oseh

Jennifer Oseh, known online as @theladyvhodka, is a fashion influencer who has crafted a convincing style profile built around prints, bright primary colours, bold patterns, and wide-leg pants. She layers contrasting prints and textures with expert attention to detail, earning her the nickname “queen of extra.” She is also the founder of the fashion brand Wild Kulture and a leading voice on the relationship between Nigerian fashion, film, and cultural storytelling.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura is a Nigerian entrepreneur, lawyer, and beauty pageant titleholder who won the 43rd Miss Nigeria 2019 competition—the first woman from Northern Nigeria to claim the title. Before competing, she was already building her online fashion business StylishBeauty. Her fashion presence has grown through brand partnerships, red carpet appearances, and an expanding media career that now includes Nollywood acting.

Liquorose

Roseline Omokhoa Afije, known as Liquorose, has built a personal brand that extends well beyond her origins as a dancer; her Instagram features fashion, cars, and travel, and she has 3 million followers. Her street style is edgy and unpredictable, while her red-carpet appearances are breathtaking—thanks to her versatility and fearless experimentation, she has become one of Nigeria’s top fashion influencers.

Harleesha

Akinremi Mariam Folasade, known as Harleesha, is a Lagos-based modest fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer who has built a following of nearly 900K on TikTok through consistent, wearable outfit content. As a proud Muslimah, she centres her content around modest styling, mixing accessible brands with her own creative flair, and has partnered with major brands including Fashion Nova. She is one of Nigeria’s most visible voices at the intersection of modest fashion and mainstream style influence.

Fisayo Fosudo

Fisayo Fosudo is a Nigerian tech and finance YouTuber, visual storyteller, and one of West Africa’s most influential content creators, known for producing in-depth videos on mobile technology, personal finance, and the Nigerian economy. He launched his YouTube channel in 2016, won the Techpoint Tech Influencer of the Year award in 2021, and was among the African YouTube Black Voices Creator Class of 2022. An Economics graduate of the University of Lagos with over 700K YouTube subscribers.

Knewkeed (Eric Okafor)

Eric Okafor, known as Knewkeed, started his YouTube channel in 2015, making consumer technology videos focused on smartphones and app reviews, and later quit his job as a digital marketer in 2016 to go full-time. His tech YouTube channel is among the biggest in West Africa, and he was part of the African YouTube Black Voices Creator Class of 2021. His name came from the phrase “new kid on the block,” tweaked into a personal brand identity.

Miss Techy

Real name Tobi Ayeni, MissTechy is a Nigerian award-winning tech content creator and UNESCO speaker who pioneered fun, jargon-free technology storytelling in Nigeria, launching her blog in 2015, when tech content was dominated by formal, male-led platforms. Known for visually dynamic short-form videos that break down gadgets, AI tools, and everyday tech in ways that feel more like entertainment than education, she has grown to 335K Instagram followers and brand partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and MTN—cementing her reputation as Nigeria’s leading female tech storyteller.

Cyril Okoi (Cypher)

Known as Cypher, Cyril Okoi began his tech career as a Blackberry student ambassador at the University of Calabar before roles at Red Media and a pivot into independent content creation focused on honest, blunt smartphone reviews. Though his social media journey began post-COVID, his interest in tech goes much further back—he was always the person people turned to when devices stopped working. He covers tech and finance across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Kagan Tech

Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun, known as KaganTech, spent six years on YouTube from 2017 to 2021 with limited recognition before a strategic pivot to TikTok, where in just 30 days he amassed 200,000 followers and over 6 million likes. Born in Lagos and raised in Ibadan, he is a self-taught expert in colour theory and digital image technology, and his ability to simplify complex tech concepts has made his content widely accessible.

Izzi Boye

From Ekpan, a small town near Warri in Delta State, Izzi Boye channelled a Chemistry Education degree into honest, relatable tech reviews designed to help everyday Africans understand gadgets better. He is widely credited for introducing ASMR-style unboxing videos to the Nigerian digital space and has partnered with Google, Meta, YouTube, ASUS, and Tecno. He won TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa’s Education Creator of the Year in 2025 and attended VivaTech Paris as one of Africa’s first official creator ambassadors.

Comfietech

Comfietech (@comfietech) is a Nigerian female tech content creator known for tech hacks, AI tips, and practical how-to videos that demystify everyday technology for a general audience. She consistently produces content that keeps her audience in the loop on the tech world, offering practical tech tips alongside knowledge of AI. She is recognised as one of a small group of women carving out visible space in Nigeria’s male-dominated tech creator landscape.

Sisi Yemmie

Yemisi Sophie Odusanya, known as Sisi Yemmie, captivates millions with authentic recipes, parenting tips, and vibrant vlogs showcasing Nigeria’s rich culinary and cultural heritage. Her YouTube channel has amassed over 1.1 million subscribers and 141 million views across over 800 videos. In 2018, she was profiled by CNN Africa as one of the women who have successfully leveraged social media. She holds a Master’s degree in International Diplomacy from the University of Birmingham and is a mother of five.

Chef Lola’s Kitchen

Chef Lola’s passion for cooking started at a young age—at just 8 years old, she prepared the traditional Nigerian dish Amala for a crowd of about 20 people. Her YouTube channel offers an extensive range of Nigerian and African recipes, along with baking content, using a global approach and fresh, cost-effective ingredients. She has become one of the most trusted sources for Nigerian home cooking internationally, with hundreds of detailed recipe tutorials.

Chef Amors

Hadiza Ibrahim Ango, Chef Amors, is an Abuja-based food content creator, private chef, and culinary entrepreneur who has become the most prominent voice for Northern Nigerian cuisine in the digital space. Known for her colourful, culturally rooted presentation of Hausa and Arewa dishes, she was the first Northern Nigerian food blogger to surpass 100 million views on YouTube and has grown to over 3.2 million followers across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Beyond content, she has coached over 1,000 students in the online food business and runs community feeding projects that use food as a tool for social impact.

Ify’s Kitchen

Ifeyinwa Mogekwu founded Ify’s Kitchen in 2016 after a passion for cooking proved impossible to ignore. Known for fun cooking videos featuring celebrity guests, she makes cooking feel like a cookout with your besties, with over 775K YouTube subscribers and multiple viral videos on social media. She holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan.

Chef Tolani (Diary of a Kitchen Lover)

Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya, known as Chef Tolani, started Diary of a Kitchen Lover in 2018 and grew it to 3 million YouTube subscribers as of 2024, winning the Jollof Master competition by Sterling Bank in 2019. Driven by an insatiable desire to deepen her culinary knowledge, she earned an international certification at the Italian Chef Academy in Rome and was later awarded a scholarship from the Future Foods Academy in Polica, Italy.

The Kitchen Muse

Bukie Akinmade, the self-taught chef and recipe developer behind The Kitchen Muse, started her YouTube channel in 2016, sharing alternative recipes and popular Nigerian dishes—without ever attending culinary school. Her dedication won her the ELOY Award for Female Chef of the Year in 2017, and she has since collaborated with major brands including Quaker, Maggi, and GTBank.

Feesa Everyday

Nafisat Abdulrahim, known as Feesa Everyday, is a Nigerian food content creator, chef, and cookbook author known for easy, approachable home-cooking videos rooted in everyday Nigerian life. She calls her followers “cousins” — a warmth that makes her feel less like a polished influencer and more like a trusted friend who happens to be an incredible cook. Her practical, unpretentious recipes make her one of the most genuinely beloved food voices in Nigeria’s digital space.

Tayo Aina

Born December 9, 1992, in Ikeja, Lagos, Tayo Aina is a Nigerian filmmaker, YouTuber, and travel content creator best known for documentary-style videos exploring African culture, tourism, business, and real estate. A graduate of the Federal University of Technology Akure, he surpassed 1 million subscribers and 100 million views by 2023. He won the Future Awards Africa Prize for Content Creation in 2022 and is widely regarded as the pioneer of high-quality African travel content on YouTube.

Steven Ndukwu

Steven Ndukwu is a Nigerian filmmaker, content curator, and media entrepreneur whose short films and documentaries centre on projecting Africa’s beauty, tourist destinations, culture, and people in a positive light. His viral video “Why Nigerians Own Empty Mansions in Their Villages” garnered over 2 million views, leading to collaborations with RwandAir and tourism boards in Zimbabwe and Rwanda. An Economics graduate of the University of Calabar with over 100 million online views.

Lade Ibikunle

Lade Ibikunle takes viewers on urban and rural adventures, often venturing beyond Lagos to showcase festivities in smaller towns and remote villages, with her storytelling and adventurous spirit resonating with younger audiences eager to explore Nigeria’s hidden gems. She has built over 112K TikTok followers and 2.8 million likes through consistent, personality-driven travel content covering remarkable experiences, places, and people across Nigeria and beyond.

Wakawaka Doctor

A practicing medical doctor who left Nigeria in 2014 for work in the Middle East, Wakawaka Doctor has since become one of Africa’s most trusted digital migration coaches, helping over 100,000 people relocate legally and confidently through videos that demystify migration processes, visa categories, and scholarship pathways while exposing fraudulent agents. He has visited 60 countries across 84 cities and founded the Urban Nomads Travel Community in 2020.

Tobeszn

Tobe Ugeh, known as Tobeszn, is a Nigerian actor, entertainer, lawyer, and content creator best known for his comedic sketches. In his third year at law school at Uniben, he posted a fashion transition video that went viral, after which he began building a following in earnest. In 2024, Meta spotlighted him as one of four African Creators of Tomorrow. His content spans comedy, fashion, and lifestyle, with travel forming part of his wider exploration of places and people.

Kizitolid

Kizitolid (@kizitolid) is a Nigerian travel content creator and filmmaker active on YouTube, TikTok, and X, exploring both local and international destinations. His YouTube channel Kizito’s Luxury is built around his personal philosophy: “Luxury to me is the joy I find in discomfort and adventure,” capturing raw, authentic travel experiences across Nigeria with an Afrocentric storytelling lens. He is an emerging voice in Nigeria’s domestic travel content space.

Evolvebygd

Known online as G I W A (@evolvebygd), she is a Nigerian fitness coach and content creator with a mission of helping women grow stronger in body, mind, and faith. Her content blends strength training, wellness routines, and Scripture-rooted encouragement, offering a distinctly faith-driven approach to fitness. She runs the Evolvers community, an online membership programme for women pursuing holistic health, and manages brand partnerships through her ES Collective platform.

Sandra Okeke (Sofit)

Sandra Okeke, known as Sofit, is a certified Nigerian fitness trainer and health coach who became the first fitness influencer in Nigeria to work with major international fitness brands, including BPI Sports, Ryderwear, and Women’s Best. At 22, she launched her fitness brand Sofit, which has gathered nearly a million social media followers. She has trained celebrities including Seyi Shay, Wizkid, and Paul Okoye, and runs her own online coaching app and workout programmes.

Kemenfitness (Kemen)

Ekemini Ekerette, known as Kemen, is a Nigerian fitness content creator and entrepreneur. He is a certified Master Trainer with Technogym who rose to national prominence on Big Brother Naija Season 2. He is the CEO of Pure Fitness Africa, a state-of-the-art gym offering weightlifting, cardio, a group exercise studio, and classes spanning yoga, dance, and boxing. Pure Fitness Africa is also where Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci trained before her historic cookathon.

Urielmusicstar (Uriel Oputa)

Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian-British music artiste, reality TV star, and entrepreneur who gained widespread recognition from Big Brother Naija 2018. Beyond entertainment, she has carved out a distinct identity as a health and wellness advocate, building a loyal following through her healthy cooking content, meal plans, and fitness routines. She is the founder of UU Loves Food, a healthy meal delivery service that brings an accessible, food-first approach to wellness.

Sola Adesakin

Sola Adesakin is one of Nigeria’s most respected personal finance coaches and the founder of Smart Stewards, a wealth education platform that has helped thousands of Africans across over 40 countries move from debt to financial freedom. Through her Smart Investment Club, she has collectively facilitated millions of dollars in investments for everyday Nigerians. A prolific author with eight books to her name, she runs BookSmart Financial Solutions and has been featured on the BBC and Forbes.

Financial Jennifer

Jennifer Chineye Awirigwe, known as Financial Jennifer, is a personal finance expert, investment banker, and the founder of FinTribe, Nigeria’s first and largest women-only finance community. Known as The Women Money Cheerleader, she has trained over 20,000 women in personal finance, guiding them on savings, investments, and long-term wealth building. She has been listed among She Leads Africa’s Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls.

Your Money Guy

Feji Iyeke (@your_moneyguy) is a Nigerian stock investor and finance content creator who has spent over half a decade investing in both Nigerian and US equities. Through his platform and financial advisory company Astrafidelis LLC, he breaks down stock market concepts, shares investment strategies, and helps everyday Nigerians confidently start building wealth through the capital markets. His content is grounded in real market experience rather than theory.

Your PersonalFinanceGirl

Oluchukwu Chiadika (@personalfinancegirl) is a Nigerian personal finance educator who helps everyday people get better with money and build wealth — without shame, overwhelm, or jargon. Her content simplifies budgeting, savings, and investing for a broad audience, combining practical financial guidance with an encouraging, judgment-free tone. She has built a growing community of money-conscious Nigerians who see her as a trusted, relatable guide on their wealth journey.

Isswell

Iswell Emmanuel is a finance journalist and founder of The Capitalist, an Abuja-based media brand that translates economics, banking, and capital markets into plain language for everyday Nigerians. His work reaches millions of Nigerians and foreigners monthly across platforms.

Aproko Doctor

Dr. Chinonso Egemba, known as Aproko Doctor, built one of Africa’s most influential health education brands by explaining complex medical topics in Pidgin English, using recurring fictional characters, memes, and the energy of a neighbourhood busybody. Rather than waiting for Nigerians to come to the clinic, he brought health education directly to people’s timelines. He is also the founder of the 100K Club, a non-profit that funds medical care for underprivileged Nigerians, and co-founder of AwaDoc, a health-tech platform.

Healthertainer

Dr. Kelechi Okoro coined the term “healthertainer” — a term that captures her mission to deliver health and wellness information in a way that is as entertaining as it is educational. She is the founder and CEO of the Heal For Africa Initiative and uses her social media platforms to turn medical conversations that once felt clinical and intimidating into content that everyday Nigerians actually want to watch, share, and act on.

Sirfolajimi

Folajomi Ibrahim, known as Sirfolajimi, is a Nigerian project manager and property developer who has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most trusted real estate educators operating as “The Real Estate Egghead.” His content helps buyers identify scams, avoid costly building mistakes, and understand what it actually takes to buy, build, or invest in property, translating complex construction and real estate concepts into plain, actionable knowledge for everyday Nigerians.

Timi Agbaje

Timi Agbaje is a Nigerian lawyer, event host, and content creator who has redefined what it means to practice law in the digital age. Rather than keeping legal knowledge behind closed doors, he uses Instagram and TikTok to break down laws, rights, and legal concepts in ways that everyday Nigerians can understand and apply to their real lives. He is also a sought-after corporate event host and TV personality, with his legal series “What Does the Law Say” building a growing subscriber community.

Ola of Lagos

Waris Olayinka Akinwande, known as Ola of Lagos, is Nigeria’s most recognisable luxury lifestyle and car content creator, having turned a job as a cleaner in Lekki into a full entertainment and entrepreneurship brand. His breakthrough came when Tunde Ednut reshared his content, earning him national attention and a sponsored trip to Dubai Car Week by Davido. He is now the CEO of Ola of Lagos Autos, with the catchphrases “It’s plenty” and “You will love it” firmly part of internet culture.

IsbaeU

Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, son of veteran Nollywood actor Kamal Adebayo, rose to prominence after appearing in Mr. Macaroni’s comedy videos in 2019 and has never looked back. Known for his slang-heavy, high-energy comedic style and his witty, sarcastic show “Curiosity Made Me Ask”—which has consistently featured A-list guests—he has built a loyal following through relatable skits rooted in Lagos street culture.

Peller

Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, is a Nigerian TikTok streamer from Ikorodu, Lagos, who rose to become one of Africa’s biggest live-streaming personalities by his late teens. He hosted a record-breaking livestream widely recognised as the most-viewed African TikTok stream at the time, and won Best Content Creator at the Trace Awards Africa 2024, as well as TikTok Influencer of the Year at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards. His collaborations with Jarvis (Jadrolita) became one of the most-watched storylines in Nigerian digital culture in 2024.

Jarvis (TikTok)

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, is a Nigerian-Ivorian TikTok creator who became famous as the first Nigerian content creator to build an AI robot persona—delivering robotic, NPC-inspired content with deadpan precision that made her one of the most distinctive voices on African TikTok. Her viral collaborations with Peller brought her into mainstream celebrity culture. She has since expanded into film and launched her own fashion line inspired by her robotic aesthetic.

Coach Bernard

Benard Emuobosa, widely known as Coach B.I, has rapidly emerged as one of Africa’s top sports content creators, gaining recognition for his engaging football commentary, analysis, and captivating sports content. A former coach himself, he has become the voice of Nigerian football fans—blending sharp tactical insight with comedy in a way that makes his content land whether or not you follow the sport closely. With 746K Instagram followers and a deal with 1xBet, he is one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian sports media.

Geh Geh

Victor Babatunde, known as Geh Geh, is a Lagos-born TikTok sensation and comedian who is known for his humorous, street-level skits about Nigerian life. He launched his “Gehgeh University of Wisdom” brand and, in August 2025, earned $30,000 in a single three-hour TikTok live session — one of the most notable single-session earnings by a Nigerian creator. Beyond content creation, he has opened his own hotel and conducts seminars on social media monetisation and financial literacy.

Carter Efe

Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, known as Carter Efe, is a Nigerian comedian, singer, and live streamer who broke into mainstream consciousness in 2022 with “Machala”—a fan tribute to Wizkid featuring Berri Tiga that charted on the US Billboard Afrobeats chart. In December 2025, he became the most-followed Twitch streamer in Africa after a landmark live session featuring Davido set a new continental record. His ability to move between comedy, music, and live streaming makes him one of the most versatile digital entertainers of his generation.

Epianoh

Ogunremi David Tope, known as ePianoh, is a Nigerian music producer and digital creator who has achieved what no other Nigerian producer can claim—surpassing five billion cumulative streams on YouTube, making him the only Nigerian producer to reach that milestone on the platform. Known for blending music production with a deliberate digital content strategy, he has built a visible public brand that positions the producer as a frontline creative, not a background figure.

Opeyemi Famakin

Opeyemi Famakin broke out as Nigeria’s most influential food and wine critic through his “Eat With Ope” platform, where he delivers honest, often viral restaurant reviews that have shaped the dining choices of millions of Nigerians. His rating system — where 10/10 is reserved for God, 9/10 for himself, and 8/10 is the highest any dish can achieve — has become a cultural signature. He has since expanded into fragrance, becoming Nigeria’s most trusted perfume recommender.

KortyEO

Eniola Olanrewaju, known as KortyEO, is a Nigerian filmmaker and content creator who has redefined how stories are told in African digital media through her docuseries, Flow With Korty, which features raw, unhurried conversations with artists such as Asake, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Tems. She worked at Zikoko and as Head of Content at emPawa Africa before going independent. In 2023, she was selected as one of Victoria’s Secret’s global faces for their Undefinable campaign.

Don Jazzy

Michael Collins Ajereh, known as Don Jazzy, is the founder and CEO of Mavin Records — the label behind Rema, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, and Reekado Banks — and one of the most influential figures in African music history. Beyond music, he turned his Instagram into a discovery engine for Nigerian skit makers and creatives, growing his social media following to over 22 million, and has since transitioned into a creator in his own right, producing humorous lifestyle content and skits.

Tomike Adeoye

Tomike Adeoye is a Nigerian actress, media personality, and content creator known for her role as Tania in Jenifa’s Diary and for hosting EbonyLife TV’s VVIP Events and the fourth season of NdaniRealTalk. She is one of only 23 global recipients of the prestigious YouTube Black Voices grant and won the Pulse Award for Business Influencer of the Year in 2021. Her audience, who affectionately call her “Olori Ebi,” reflects the genuine community she has built.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is a Nigerian beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content creator who has reshaped conversations around gender norms and self-expression in Nigerian digital culture. He is Nigeria’s first Crocs brand ambassador, an EU-Africa Ambassador, and a Meta African Creator of Tomorrow. He also hosts The Late Night Show with Eni and graduated with a first-class degree in Theatre and Media.

Purplespeedy

Peace Pever Anpee, known as Purple Speedy, is a Nigerian TikTok dancer and content creator from Gboko, Benue State, who turned a lockdown hobby into one of Nigeria’s most recognisable personal brands—built entirely around the colour purple. She broke through in 2020 with viral dance videos and has since won the Dance Influencer of the Year at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards and the TikTok Influencer Award in 2024. Her couple content with Crispdal, known as #Speedal, is one of Nigerian digital culture’s most-followed creator love stories.

Celyn Ukam

Ufim-Onne Efut Ukam, known as Celyn Ukam, is a Nigerian actress, dancer, and TikTok creator from Cross River State whose comedic skits and dance videos broke through during the 2020 lockdown and have since built a global following. She has expanded into acting, fashion content on Instagram, and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, securing brand partnerships with Itel, Indomie, Tecno, Coldstone, Sprite, Infinix, and Nivea—establishing herself as one of Nigeria’s most commercially active Gen Z creators.

Samuel Banks

Bankole Samuel Oluwasegun, known as Samuel Banks, is a Nigerian skit maker, TikTok creator, and entertainer best known for his character “Arike”—a comic persona that has become one of the most beloved on Nigerian TikTok. His energetic content has earned him collaborations with Nigeria’s biggest digital stars, including Peller and Batife Bentley, and he has expanded internationally, with a restaurant opening in Cape Town reflecting his growing business ambitions.

Callmekenzy

Kelvin Ezike, known as Callmekenzy, is one of Nigeria’s youngest and fastest-growing TikTok creators—known for smooth video transitions, fashion content, acting clips, and dance videos that have earned him millions of fans. He began creating content in 2020 and has since built a brand that resonates deeply with Nigerian Gen Z audiences, balancing his content career with his studies in Software Engineering at Babcock University.

Batife Bentley

Ameera Eniola Adelekan, known as Batife Bentley, is a Lagos-born dancer, choreographer, and content creator who became one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian pop music culture by creating viral dance challenges for songs including Olamide’s “Atewo” and “Wo.” She has since worked with Mavin Records, YBNL, Adekunle Gold, Spyro, and Shoday. In 2026, she was referenced by name in Samad’s track “Batife Bentley”—a rare marker of cultural impact for a content creator.

Crispdal

Chinye Elijah, known as Crispdal, is a Nigerian dancer, TikTok creator, and brand influencer from Calabar, Cross River State, who built one of the most distinctive personal brands on Nigerian TikTok through his signature slow-motion dance style—earning him the self-styled title “King of Slow Motion.” He broke through widely in 2022, when his dance videos began consistently accumulating millions of views. His creative partnership and relationship with Purple Speedy—known as “#Speedal”—is one of Nigerian TikTok’s most-followed creator couple stories.

Emmanuella

Emmanuella Samuel is a Nigerian child comedian, actress, and YouTube personality from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who became one of the most recognised faces in African digital entertainment before she turned ten. Discovered at age five by her cousin Mark Angel, her breakout skit “This Is Not My Real Face Oh” launched her into viral fame. She became Africa’s youngest YouTube award winner at the inaugural Sub-Saharan African YouTube Awards in 2016 and later won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite African Social Star in 2021.

Rynenzo (Enzo)

Known online as Rynenzo, Enzo is a Nigerian Twitch streamer and TikTok creator who has built one of the most organically grown streaming brands in West Africa through consistent, high-energy content blending live gameplay, real-time reactions, and entertaining commentary. In 2023, he hosted a Twitch session featuring Rema, signalling his crossover appeal. In May 2025, he attended Kai Cenat’s Streamer University and appeared on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 — one of the first Nigerian streamers to do so.

Shank Comics

Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, known as Shank Comics, is a Nigerian comedian, skit maker, and live streamer who has become one of Africa’s most decorated figures in the streaming space. He was the first Nigerian to surpass 100,000 followers on Twitch, hosted Kai Cenat during his 2024 visit to Nigeria, and won a $10,000 MrBeast-sponsored prize at Streamer University in Ohio in May 2025. His premium live streams with Asake, Wizkid, and Olamide have made him the definitive bridge between Nigerian music and streaming culture.

Oladimeji Ajegbile

Oladimeji Ajegbile, known across his dual platforms @diimejii and @hellodimeji, is a Nigerian architect-turned-content creator whose digital identity spans business and family in equal measure. What started as homely, unscripted content with his son evolved into one of the most genuinely warm lifestyle brands in Nigeria’s creator space. He hosts the podcast Flo With Dim, which captures his reflective, real-life approach to fatherhood, creativity, and entrepreneurship—making him one of the few Nigerian male creators whose personal and professional worlds coexist visibly and authentically online.