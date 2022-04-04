Obasanjo says current govt is overwhelmed; Angelique Kidjo wins at the Grammys – again | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

*NRC says it can’t account for 168 passengers from the Kaduna train attack

*Bandits invade Zamfara town, kill many

*CBN to penalise banks over deposit of bad naira notes

*Angelique Kidjo wins at the Grammys – again

*Obasanjo says Buhari’s government is overwhelmed

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

NRC says it can’t account for 168 passengers from the Kaduna train attack

One week after terrorists attacked a train in Kaduna, over 100 of the passengers have yet to be accounted for, an NRC official has said.

The Corporation said it has confirmed the safety of 14 more passengers on board the train, bringing the total number of safe passengers to 186.

Of the remaining 176 passengers, eight have been confirmed dead, while the families of 22 passengers have formally declared them missing. This indicates that a total of 168 passengers have yet to be accounted for including the 22 declared missing by their families.

It is not yet clear if all the 168 were kidnapped by the attackers or have just not been accounted for one week after the incident.

Bandits invade Zamfara town, kill many

Suspected armed bandits, Sunday night, invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, killing many people.

According to Premium Times, residents said one of the victims is the son of the state’s commissioner for security affairs, Mamman Tsafe. Neither the commissioner nor the state government has confirmed the killing.

CBN to penalise banks over deposit of bad naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to penalise Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) over the inclusion of mutilated notes in their deposits with the apex bank.

The CBN made this known at the weekend in a circular signed by Ahmed Umar, director of the currency operations department at the bank.

Umar said the new directive took effect from April 1.

Angelique Kidjo wins at the Grammys – again

Angelique Kidjo won Best Global Music Album with “Mother Nature”.

See full list of winners here.

Obasanjo says Buhari’s government is overwhelmed

“I believe that all right thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration,” he said at his penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun, while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams.

Describing the attack as “a serious situation,” Obasanjo lamented that Nigerians are “no longer safe on the road, in the train and at the airport.