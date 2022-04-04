Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, Summayyah Sadiq-Ojibara, other Health and Wellness Experts to grace the 6th Edition of DareToInspire Mentoring Session

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women

and youth across the globe, presents her 6th Annual Mentoring Session scheduled to take place via

online Webinar on April 9th, 2022. This year’s session like the previous editions will provide platform

to discuss contemporary topics affecting today’s women and youth. Attendees of the online event

will have the opportunity to observe, interact and learn from outstanding women leaders and role

models in the health and wellness industry. The theme for this 6th edition is “HEALTH, HAPPINESS

AND HOLISTIC WELLNESS”.

This year’s event will feature leading women leaders and speakers such as Dr Maymunah Yusuf

Kadiri, multiple award-winning mental health physician and advocate, Summayyah Sadiq-Ojibara,

Psychotherapist, Counsellor, Life Coach and Writer (Australia). Hafsah Olufunmilola Ameen-Ikoyi

Certified Health Coach and Clinical Pharmacist, and Dr Bilikis Jumoke Oladimeji, Physician and

Senior Director Healthcare Informatics (USA).

The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, who is also a professional coach, holistic

counselling therapist and visual creative, while speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, said “I

am super-excited about this year’s event because it is a special one that is close to my heart.

More importantly, the disruptive changes that occurred in the last couple of years have directly or

indirectly taught us the tremendous importance of taking care of ourselves, living a healthy

lifestyle with optimal wellbeing and the appreciation of life itself. This year’s edition will be an

integration of unique minds exploring health, happiness, dimensions of wellness and a fusion of

knowledge and experiences for attaining holistic wellness and promoting positive practices. I am

certain it will be as engaging and thought-provoking as previous editions with our calibre of

experienced international health and wellness leaders that will be speaking from different parts of

the world”.

The annual mentoring session creates opportunity for young women, youth, professionals, and

entrepreneurs to be guided and inspired with the knowledge and life experiences of our seasoned

leaders. The theme for last year’s edition was “A leap of Faith During Unprecedented Changes” and

it had in attendance experienced women leaders such as Maryam Lemu (International Motivational

Speaker), Aisha Augie (Special Adviser to the Federal Minister of Finance on Digital Communications

Strategy, Lola Yunus (Founder of Lola Yunus Coaching, LYC) and Bisma Anwar (Licensed Mental

Health Counsellor and Therapist, USA). They shared astounding insights on perception change,

holding on to the abundance of faith in the light of the unknown and making sense of resistance

and distractions that come with disruptions, new expectations, transitions and change in the

present reality.

This year’s event has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday, 9th of April 2022

Time: 12 Noon Prompt

Venue: ZOOM Webinar

Admission is FREE! To attend, log on to www.daretoinspire.com.ng to register for the event.

For further enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

The event is in partnership with Superheads International Limited, Laroche Foundation, VPcube

Studios, The Accubin, Impreme Studios, Fesoda Integrated Services, The MPower Circle, Mustaeina

TV, Bedouin, Four23 Photography, Rubbin Minds, The Umm Fariha Network, Waqhill Associates,

HalTV, KYBevents, DeenTalks Nigeria, Hadiya Home&Lifestyle and ARABEL Exclusive Islamic

Materials Ltd.

Official media partners include YNaija, Expoze Nigeria and Dotts Media House.

The official hashtag for the 6th edition is #DTI2022.