Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, Summayyah Sadiq-Ojibara, other Health and Wellness Experts to grace the 6th Edition of DareToInspire Mentoring Session

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women
and youth across the globe, presents her 6th Annual Mentoring Session scheduled to take place via
online Webinar on April 9th, 2022. This year’s session like the previous editions will provide platform
to discuss contemporary topics affecting today’s women and youth. Attendees of the online event
will have the opportunity to observe, interact and learn from outstanding women leaders and role
models in the health and wellness industry. The theme for this 6th edition is “HEALTH, HAPPINESS
AND HOLISTIC WELLNESS”.
This year’s event will feature leading women leaders and speakers such as Dr Maymunah Yusuf
Kadiri, multiple award-winning mental health physician and advocate, Summayyah Sadiq-Ojibara,
Psychotherapist, Counsellor, Life Coach and Writer (Australia). Hafsah Olufunmilola Ameen-Ikoyi
Certified Health Coach and Clinical Pharmacist, and Dr Bilikis Jumoke Oladimeji, Physician and
Senior Director Healthcare Informatics (USA).
The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, who is also a professional coach, holistic
counselling therapist and visual creative, while speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, said “I
am super-excited about this year’s event because it is a special one that is close to my heart.
More importantly, the disruptive changes that occurred in the last couple of years have directly or
indirectly taught us the tremendous importance of taking care of ourselves, living a healthy
lifestyle with optimal wellbeing and the appreciation of life itself. This year’s edition will be an
integration of unique minds exploring health, happiness, dimensions of wellness and a fusion of
knowledge and experiences for attaining holistic wellness and promoting positive practices. I am
certain it will be as engaging and thought-provoking as previous editions with our calibre of
experienced international health and wellness leaders that will be speaking from different parts of
the world”.
The annual mentoring session creates opportunity for young women, youth, professionals, and
entrepreneurs to be guided and inspired with the knowledge and life experiences of our seasoned
leaders. The theme for last year’s edition was “A leap of Faith During Unprecedented Changes” and
it had in attendance experienced women leaders such as Maryam Lemu (International Motivational
Speaker), Aisha Augie (Special Adviser to the Federal Minister of Finance on Digital Communications
Strategy, Lola Yunus (Founder of Lola Yunus Coaching, LYC) and Bisma Anwar (Licensed Mental
Health Counsellor and Therapist, USA). They shared astounding insights on perception change,
holding on to the abundance of faith in the light of the unknown and making sense of resistance
and distractions that come with disruptions, new expectations, transitions and change in the
present reality.
This year’s event has been scheduled as follows:
Date: Saturday, 9th of April 2022
Time: 12 Noon Prompt
Venue: ZOOM Webinar
Admission is FREE! To attend, log on to www.daretoinspire.com.ng to register for the event.
For further enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]
The event is in partnership with Superheads International Limited, Laroche Foundation, VPcube
Studios, The Accubin, Impreme Studios, Fesoda Integrated Services, The MPower Circle, Mustaeina
TV, Bedouin, Four23 Photography, Rubbin Minds, The Umm Fariha Network, Waqhill Associates,
HalTV, KYBevents, DeenTalks Nigeria, Hadiya Home&Lifestyle and ARABEL Exclusive Islamic
Materials Ltd.
Official media partners include YNaija, Expoze Nigeria and Dotts Media House.
The official hashtag for the 6th edition is #DTI2022.
