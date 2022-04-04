YNaija2023: The series leading up to the general elections, starting from ‘Top to Bottom’

How many times have you heard that 2023 is here? Once, twice, thrice or more times than you remember. It is because it is already here, in the election sense.

Consultation by aspirants already began in 2021, INEC for 2023 was already in the news since 2021, some individuals already hinted their intentions to occupy different positions because they feel they can do better, pressure groups already started campaigning for their benefactors in early 2022. There has actually been a political rush and it’s because 2023 is here.

In fact, because of the time proximity, political groups, INEC, and private individuals mounted pressure on the National Assembly and the President to sign the Electoral Act 2022. It has been signed and there’s relief in that quarter. But, it did not come without drama.

Consultations also became a daily conversation in the media, with political figures travelling to foreign countries to complete their consultations, some staying home, doing the ‘Olamide system’ and consulting only with political godfathers here. However, it happened that phase too has passed and interested candidates already declared intention.

To have their representative candidates, some political parties have done their conventions, others are looking at consensus candidates, and some others are patient enough to wait until later.

The activities have expectedly heightened other issues in the country including zoning, clauses of the Constitution and Electoral Act 2022, and other deeper issues like tribalism. Nigeria is known for the latter anyway.

Those issues linger even after the election and a call to not have them in conversations may be a call to postpone or not have the election.

Again, 2023 is here and even nine months is inadequate to be fully prepared for an election. A presidential election especially requires the whole nation and candidates have to get as much attention as required. This includes sensitisation.

This is our focus for the year and the inspiration behind this series.

The series will include lists, interviews, highlights, and opinion pieces.

It begins today, April 5, 2022. Stay with us on this one.