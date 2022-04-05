Electoral Act alone will not guarantee credible polls – INEC; Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

*Report identifies key actors in lingering insecurity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Report identifies key actors in lingering insecurity

The Centre of Democracy and Development for West Africa (CDD), in Northwest Nigeria’s Bandit Problem: Explaining the Conflicts Drivers, identified the key actors and drivers of the violent crime that has killed over 12,000 and displaced over one million persons in the region, saying “the crisis is rooted in several overlapping economic, political and social problems,” Premium Times reports.

Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has acquired a 9.2 % stake in Twitter Inc. to become the platform’s largest shareholder, a move that shot Twitter’s shares 25%. The stake is worth about $2.89 billion, based on Friday’s market close, and is nearly four times the size of founder Jack Dorsey’s 2.25% stake.

Electoral Act alone will not guarantee credible polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday, said over 700,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remained uncollected in Oyo, while the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke, said the Electoral Act would be effective if all stakeholders abide by the law, emphasising that unless laws are implemented by the appropriate authorities, they would not curb shenanigans on the election day, Guardian reports.

Bandits kidnap 22 in community near Kaduna-Abuja road

22 Nigerian citizens were reportedly abducted by bandits in Jere town by the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, a day after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, toured the highway and assured that it was secured. According to an eye-witness, the bandits raided the community around 11 pm on Sunday.

22 suspected cultists arrested in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday, said it has arrested about 22 cultists in different parts of the state within the last 48 hours. He said the arrested cultists had affirmed their membership of Aye and Eiye confraternities, stressing that they were apprehended when the squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogbara in Sapon area of Abeokuta.