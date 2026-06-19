Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead at 29

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith found dead at 29

South Africa clings to the World Cup race by reaching a draw with the Czech Republic

Polaris Bank confirms no casualties after fire at Lagos branch

Prince Harry and Meghan prepare for first UK Family visit in four years

Nigerian gospel Singer Kunle Kenny reveals decision to get a vasectomy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith found dead at 29

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith has died at the age of 29. The producer, whose real name was Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday after police carried out a welfare check.

According to the Nashville Police Department, there were no signs of foul play, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. Authorities said his death remains unclassified pending the results of an autopsy.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the music industry. BET honoured Keith on X, praising his influence on hip-hop through hit records such as Look Alive, Nonstop, Sicko Mode, and Beyoncé’s Before I Let Go, saying his impact on the genre would be remembered for years to come.

South Africa clings to the World Cup race by reaching a draw with Czechia

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana came from behind to earn a valuable 1-1 draw against Czechia in their second Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Teboho Mokoena scored a late penalty to rescue a point for Hugo Broos’ side after they fell behind early in the game at Atlanta Stadium.

Czechia made a bright start and took the lead in the sixth minute. Although the early goal unsettled Bafana Bafana, they gradually found their rhythm and enjoyed more possession but failed to create clear chances before halftime.

South Africa continued to push for an equaliser in the second half and were rewarded in the 82nd minute when they won a penalty following a foul inside the box. Mokoena confidently converted the spot-kick, sending goalkeeper Matěj Kovář the wrong way to secure an important point for Bafana Bafana.

Polaris Bank confirms no casualties after fire at Lagos branch

A fire broke out on Thursday at a multi-storey building housing a Polaris Bank branch on Broad Street in Lagos, causing panic in the area. Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke rising from the building as residents and business owners gathered nearby while emergency responders worked to contain the blaze.

In a statement, Polaris Bank said the fire was limited to the car park of its Broad Street branch and was quickly brought under control. The bank confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the incident, praising the swift response of emergency services. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The bank also dismissed reports circulating online that claimed 34 people died in the fire, describing them as false and misleading. It urged the public to ignore unverified information on social media and rely on credible news outlets and the bank’s official communication channels for accurate updates.

Prince Harry and Meghan prepare for first UK Family visit in four years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the United Kingdom next month with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, marking their first family visit to the country in four years. According to reports, the trip comes after the couple relocated to California in 2020 following their decision to step back from official royal duties.

Since leaving the UK, Prince Harry has only returned for a handful of major events, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the coronation of King Charles III in 2023. The upcoming visit has sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation within the royal family, although it remains unclear whether King Charles will meet with his grandchildren during the trip.

The family’s visit is expected to coincide with an event marking one year until the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, the international sporting competition founded by Prince Harry. Reports also indicate that official security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the family’s safety while they are in the UK.

Nigerian gospel Singer Kunle Kenny reveals decision to get a vasectomy

Nigerian gospel singer Kunle Kenny has revealed that he plans to undergo a vasectomy as a permanent method of family planning instead of having his wife use hormonal contraceptives. He shared the decision in a post on X, saying he wants to protect his wife from the possible health side effects linked to birth control pills and implants.

According to the singer, decisions about having children will always be made jointly by him and his wife. He added that once they have the number of children they desire, he will take responsibility for family planning by getting a vasectomy rather than exposing his wife to contraceptive methods he believes could affect her health.

Kenny’s statement has drawn positive reactions on social media, with many users praising his approach and commending him for prioritising his wife’s wellbeing. Some male followers also said they would consider making the same choice for their own families.