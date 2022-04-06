YNaija2023: See the APC presidential candidates who want Buhari’s job

Nigeria’s leading political party, the All Progressive Party (APC). like the PDP, has interesting candidates. One is a former governor, some are current governors, and one other a Senator.

There are others who have been rumoured to be in the race, but they have not formally declared yet.

The APC does not have the zoning issue hovering over its head, knowing that the party may have naturally agreed to take power to the Southern part of Nigeria. This is why most of its candidates are from the South.

See the APC candidates below:

Read also: YNaija2023: Meet the PDP candidates who have big dreams for Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Yahaya Bello Orji Kalu Rochas Okorocha David Umahi Ibinabo Joy Dokubo

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

There were indications that Bola Tinubu was interested in contesting since early 2021, but the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) formally declared his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential election under the platform of the APC in January 2022.

He stated that he has the “confidence, the vision, the capacity to rule, build on the foundation of Mr President, and turn Nigeria better.”

“I have done all that with commitment in Lagos. You’ve seen that experience and the capacity to turn things around and that is what we are doing.

“You know, the confusion, the drift of the past in PDP is being corrected. And you can’t take away from that. As we are today, go back to the data on how many barrels of oil were we producing when we first came in and what it is today.”

Yahaya Bello

The Governor made the declaration at Eagles Square in Abuja. In his speech, Governor Bello said he will build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari by creating 20 million naira millionaires in the country by 2030.

“According to a BBC report of February 13, 2012 over 100 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) era,” the Governor said.

“The Buhari administration has a target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030. A Yahaya Bello presidency will have an additional target of creating 20 million naira millionaires by the same year 2030 with the aim that each of them will empower five other citizens,” he added.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Abia Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, in January said he is ready to contest the All Progressives Congress Presidential ticket with Former Governor of Lagos State, Mister Bola Tinubu if the party zones it to the South.

Speaking with reporters, Senator Kalu said while he has nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believes that the South-East is ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President.

“I do not see Tinubu’s aspiration having any effect on the President of Nigeria coming from the Igbo area. Because we are talking based on what Nigeria should be. We are talking based on what people should believe. Obasanjo has been President for eight years. Osinbajo is doing eight years as Vice President. And no Igbo man since independence has been a democratically elected President. So it is always good to think of what is reasonable and what will be more sellable,” he said.

Rochas Okorocha

In January, Governor of Imo and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, wrote the Senate, declaring his intention to contest for the position of the President of the country in 2023.

In the letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor of the Senate yesterday, Senator Okorocha said that he was contesting for the position because Nigeria as a country requires a detribalised Nigerian who can unite the country.

According to him, he was contesting because Nigeria needs a leader with a compassionate heart, who will care for the poor and downtrodden and the masses of our country; a visionary leader who can create wealth for the nation’s teeming populace thereby addressing the issues of poverty, insecurity, and youth restiveness.

David Umahi

Also in January, the Ebonyi Governor David Umahi declared his 2023 presidential ambition at the State House in Abuja. His declaration came 24 hours after Bola Ahmed Tinubu indicated an interest in the race.

Umahi, speaking at a press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said his presidency will replicate his progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the national level. He said he intends to bring a business-like spirit into governance.

According to him, President Buhari responded to his interest by asking him to seek the support of the people.

Ibinabo Joy Dokubo

Ibinabo Joy Dokubo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), indicated her interest to run for the office of president in 2023 today. She is the first female presidential aspirant in the ruling party.

Speaking at her declaration ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, Dokubo said she would improve on the progress made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The aspirant said security, education and agriculture are some of the areas she would prioritise if elected president of the country.

Other aspirants rumoured to have presidential ambition in the party but have yet to declare their intention include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Amafiele.