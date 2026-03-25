Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Adjusts its Party Constitution Review to Include Women and Youths

ADC adjusts its party constitution review to include women and youths

Indigenous contractors threaten to protest at the APC convention over unpaid bills

Over 10,000 teachers sign up as TRCN digital exam gains momentum

Davido reveals that his new music direction embraces African sound

Biola Adebayo removes Baba Ijesha interview due to backlash from Nigerians

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ADC adjusts its party constitution review to include women and youths

A push to reshape the African Democratic Congress gained ground as its chairman, David Mark, received the party’s constitution review report in Abuja.

Represented by Oserheimen Osunbor, Mark said the changes aim to improve discipline, unity, and internal democracy. The committee, led by Etigwe Uwa, was set up in January 2026.

The review focuses on broader inclusion of women and youth, improved dispute resolution, and greater transparency. Mark added that broad consultations were held, stressing the need for reforms that reflect current realities and members’ expectations.

Indigenous contractors threaten to protest at the APC convention over unpaid bills

Indigenous contractors under AICAN have warned they may protest at the APC national convention in Abuja over delayed payments for government contracts. The group’s president, Jackson Nwosu, spoke during a resumed protest on Tuesday.

Nwosu said the association is demanding the release of ₦150 billion within 48 hours from funds already approved for verified federal projects. He noted that only ₦21 billion has been paid so far, leaving over ₦1 trillion outstanding.

He added that the delay is affecting contractors’ ability to function and could disrupt their participation at the convention. The group’s secretary, Seun Babatunde, said many members are struggling financially due to the unpaid debts.

Over 10,000 teachers sign up as TRCN digital exam gains traction

More than 10,000 teachers nationwide have signed up on the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) portal for the May 14- 16, 2026, Batch A Professional Qualifying Examination. The registrar, Dr Ronke Soyombo, said the figures show rising trust in the digital system.

Launched in September 2025 with support from Education Minister Dr Maruf Alausa, the portal aims to improve teacher registration, licensing, and certification across the country.

Soyombo admitted there were early issues due to heavy traffic, system upgrades, and users adjusting to digital processes. She added that the platform now runs smoothly, with successful registrations proving its efficiency.

Davido reveals that his new music direction embraces African sound

Afrobeats star Davido says he is now focusing more on African sounds than Western influences in his music. Speaking on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts show, he explained that his global success has shaped this new direction.

The singer said that after performing worldwide, selling out arenas, and attending major award shows, including the Grammy Awards, he now feels more connected to his roots. He described his upcoming project as strongly African in sound and identity.

Davido rose to fame in 2012 with his hit song “Dami Duro” from his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo. Since then, he has become one of Africa’s leading artists and a key figure among Afrobeats’ “Big Three.”

Biola Adebayo removes Baba Ijesha interview due to backlash from Nigerians

Nigerian actress Biola Adebayo has taken down her interview with Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha, following strong online criticism.

The interview was shared on her YouTube channel shortly after his release from prison, where he served about five years for offences including indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault. In the video, he denied the allegations and claimed he was set up by Princess.

He also mentioned Iyabo Ojo, saying she once left her children in his care, a claim she rejected while threatening legal action. Many viewers criticised Adebayo for giving him a platform.