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Real Vol 1
May 22, 2026

BET Awards: Why Wizkid and Asake’s ‘Best Group’ Nomination Changes the Rules for African Music

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The 2026 BET Awards nominations announced on May 19 introduced a significant structural shift for African music. Wizkid and Asake secured a joint nomination in the Best Group category following their collaborative work on REAL Vol. 1. This decision moves past the standard industry practice of isolating African talent within geographic silos or temporary guest features. The voting academy evaluated two separate industry heavyweights as a singular group entity.

Historically, Western award institutions have limited African visibility to the Best International Act category. When cross-continental records succeeded, they fit into the Best Collaboration slot, maintaining the clear distinction of a primary artist and a guest feature. This current nomination places the duo directly against established global collectives like Clipse and Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz. International platforms are adjusting their systems to capture how contemporary African music functions at a high economic level.

This structural reclassification alters future distribution strategies for major labels on the continent. The standard release cycle relies on a single artist anchoring a long campaign. Joint projects can now compete for mainstream performance categories without losing identity. Collaborative star power has become a direct mechanism for maintaining attention currency on a global scale.

Lagos collaborations are actively rewriting international category rules. The traditional boundaries separating groups from solo performers are softening. Artists who leverage joint releases will capture institutional recognition that solo efforts often struggle to secure in crowded global markets.

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