The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

The Boy Who Gave

Following the tragic loss of their parents, a teenager sacrifices everything to care for his younger siblings while navigating life in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Okanjuwa

A couple set to wed find themselves caught in the throes of planning and expectations that come down on their heads, as a series of conflicts involving relatives and friends spring up.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Passenger

A few weeks into living a life of adventure in a van, a young couple witnesses an accident that leaves the driver of a vehicle dead and them running for their lives from a demonic stalker.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Star Wars: Mandalorian And Grogu

The evil empire has fallen but the evil overlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy, forcing the new republic to enlist the help of the legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter and his young apprentice Grogu to protect the peace they fought for.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Call Of My Life

A young woman trying to move on after a difficult break up finds herself on a work call with a charming man. The call disrupts her emotional decisions, leading them into a relationship that pushes her to revisit how she builds her life after a break up.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Ladies First

A chauvinistic male is transported to a matriarchal society, where he faces challenges from a strong-willed female version of himself.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Carizzma

A bubbly influencer and full-time in her 30s falls into the trap of romantic love while in a mid life crisis.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Boroughs

In what seems to be life the perfect retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes find that they must come together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they are desperately trying to protect, ‘time.’

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

On a journey to search for meaning beyond revenge, Frank Castle is pulled by unexpected force into one last fight.

It is available for streaming on Disney+.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Jack Ryan makes the decision to reunite with CIA agents in order to help them navigate betrayal from an enemy who knows all their moves and tricks.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.