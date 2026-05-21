YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Tinubu Appoints 39-Year-Old Professor as New JAMB Registrar

Fubara Withdraws as APC Governors Emerge Sole Aspirants in Primaries

Nollywood Actress Sharon Ooja Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband

Basketmouth Criticises Culture of Rewarding Failure Over Excellence

Emily in Paris to End With Sixth and Final Season on Netflix

Tinubu Appoints 39-Year-Old Professor as New JAMB Registrar

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 39-year-old Professor Bashiru Aremu as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), making him one of the youngest individuals ever to head the examination body. Aremu, a professor of Mathematics and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, is expected to succeed Professor Ishaq Oloyede following the end of Oloyede’s tenure. The Presidency said the appointment is part of broader efforts to inject younger technocrats into key public institutions and strengthen reforms in Nigeria’s education sector.

Fubara Withdraws as APC Governors Emerge Sole Aspirants in Primaries

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress governorship primary ahead of the 2027 elections, paving the way for incumbent APC governors in several states to emerge as sole aspirants after facing little or no opposition within the party. Fubara’s withdrawal, announced shortly before the primaries, has intensified speculation about behind-the-scenes political negotiations and realignments within the APC, especially following recent defections and coalition talks across multiple states. Party officials described the emergence of sole aspirants as a sign of unity and consensus, though critics argue it reflects growing internal pressure and reduced internal democracy within the ruling party.

Nollywood Actress Sharon Ooja Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, months after their high-profile wedding ceremonies drew massive attention online. The actress reportedly shared the news privately with close friends and family before congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans began circulating across social media, with many celebrating what they described as a joyful new chapter for the couple.

Basketmouth Criticises Culture of Rewarding Failure Over Excellence

Comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth has criticised what he described as Nigeria’s growing culture of celebrating mediocrity while undervaluing excellence, arguing that society often rewards incompetence, shortcuts, and poor performance more than discipline and hard work. Speaking during a recent interview, he said the trend discourages talented and genuinely hardworking people from striving for excellence because “failure now gets more attention and sympathy than success,” warning that the mindset could damage creativity, professionalism, and national development if it continues unchecked.

Emily in Paris to End With Sixth and Final Season on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris will conclude with its upcoming sixth season, bringing an end to one of the platform’s most successful romantic comedy series after nearly six years. Creator Darren Star said the decision was made creatively to give Emily Cooper’s story a “proper and satisfying conclusion” rather than extending the show indefinitely, while production is expected to begin later this year with Lily Collins returning alongside the core cast. The final season will reportedly continue exploring Emily’s complicated personal and professional life between Paris and Rome, following the major cliffhangers at the end of Season 5.