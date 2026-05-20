YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Cubana Chief Priest Says Tinubu Still Doesn’t Fully Trust Him Over Peter Obi Support

Desmond Elliot Withdraws From APC Primary, Alleges Intimidation

CBN Retains Interest Rate at 26.5% Amid Inflation Concerns

Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi, Ndidi Head Chelle’s Nigeria Squad for Unity Cup, Friendlies

Kehinde Bankole Demands Urgent Government Action Over Rising Kidnappings

Cubana Chief Priest Says Tinubu Still Doesn’t Fully Trust Him Over Peter Obi Support

Celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chief Priest has claimed that President Bola Tinubu still views him with suspicion because he supported Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election. Speaking during a livestream with streamer Peller, the businessman said he believes both his previous political stance and his Igbo background contribute to the lack of full trust from the presidency, despite now backing Tinubu and serving as a coordinator for the Pro-Tinubu City Boys Movement in Imo State. He also dismissed Obi’s chances in the 2027 election, saying he switched allegiance because he “didn’t want to keep losing.”

Desmond Elliot Withdraws From APC Primary, Alleges Intimidation

Lagos lawmaker and actor Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Surulere Constituency I seat, alleging intimidation, threats, and political pressure from unnamed party stakeholders. In a statement announcing his decision, Elliot said the atmosphere surrounding the primary had become unsafe and inconsistent with democratic ideals, adding that he could no longer continue under what he described as “undemocratic conditions.” His withdrawal marks a dramatic twist in the Lagos APC primaries and could significantly reshape the political contest in Surulere ahead of the 2027 general elections.

CBN Retains Interest Rate at 26.5% Amid Inflation Concerns

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has retained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5 per cent following the conclusion of its 305th meeting in Abuja, signalling a cautious approach as inflation edges upward again. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said all 11 committee members voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged, arguing that recent inflationary pressures are largely temporary and driven by external shocks, including global energy market tensions. The apex bank also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio for commercial banks at 45 per cent and disclosed that Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to about $49.49 billion, which it says is enough to cover more than nine months of imports.

Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi, Ndidi Head Chelle’s Nigeria Squad for Unity Cup, Friendlies

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named a strong provisional squad for Nigeria’s upcoming Unity Cup and international friendlies, with key stars including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Boniface all making the list. The squad also features several home-based players and returning internationals as Chelle continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFCON campaign. Nigeria are expected to face Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago during the Unity Cup tournament in London, with the coach using the matches to further evaluate tactical options and squad depth ahead of more competitive fixtures later in the year.

Kehinde Bankole Demands Urgent Government Action Over Rising Kidnappings

Award-winning Nollywood actress Kehinde Bankole has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take stronger and more decisive action against the growing wave of kidnappings across Nigeria, saying citizens are tired of “condolence speeches” and want concrete results. In a social media post, the actress urged the Presidency, National Security Adviser’s office, DSS, and other security agencies to deploy their “full wrath and force” against criminal networks, stressing that the country cannot continue normalising the loss of lives and widespread fear caused by insecurity.