10 Songs That Swept Us Off Our Feet By New Artists

Nigerian Gen Z artists are a whole ball of talent, with pieces that reflect their realities, the Nigerian realities, and culture. These artists create colorful pieces that become viral and internationally known. Here are 6 Nigerian Gen Z painting artists we should all recognize by now.

Anthony Azekwoh

Anthony Azekwoh is a 26-year-old multidisciplinary visual artist who is known for combining classical painting styles with digital medium to create bold pieces. His storytelling skills are evident in his most viral artwork titled “The Wedding.” Anthony is also recognized for his painting of Adekunle Gold, which also became a viral art piece.

Olaolu Slawn

Olaolu Slawn, professionally known as “Slawn,” is a 26-year-old former Lagos skateboarder-turned-artist. Slawn is known for his graffiti-style art and his controversial, vibrant canvases that sell for thousands of dollars. He is internationally recognized and has collaborated with brands like Rolex and Formula 1.

Chigozie Obi

Chigozie Obi is a 29-year-old multidimensional artist whose artistic style focuses on engaging with various materials to foster storytelling through art. Her artworks are a loving display of emotions drawn from personal and social experiences. She also uses her art to explore themes like the complexity of life, activism, and mental health as a woman.

Ayanfe Olarinde

Ayanfe Olarinde is a 29-year-old self-taught multidisciplinary virtual artist. Her artwork spans from drawings and paintings to sculptures. Ayanfe’s paintings often take on a vibrant style with a lot of ink and acrylics involved in her pieces. She also explores cultural influences and abstract techniques in her artwork.

Adeoluwa Oluwajoba

Adeoluwa Oluwajoba is a mixed-media artist and curator. As a contemporary visual artist, Adeoluwa is known for his intricate artworks featured on the African Artist Foundation and for his residency with G.A.S. His art is built on evidence of his interactions with his environment and the people he encounters.

Meju Lawrence

Meju Lawrence is a visual artist, famously known for his vibrant pieces. Although very young, Lawrence has created distinctive art displayed on the walls of notable art galleries. His art is colorful, animated, and reflective of their personal lives and stories.