CHANGING THE NARRATIVE: AGILE CONVENES MEDIA VOICES FOR GIRLS’ EDUCATION ADVOCACY

The AGILE Project held a national media dialogue under its national initiative, MADUBI (a Hausa word meaning “mirror”), on the 19th of May, 2026, bringing together key voices across media, education, and advocacy to explore how storytelling can reshape narratives around girls’ education in Nigeria. The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) Project is a World Bank assisted project of the Federal Ministry of Education geared at improving secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20. This media dialogue, which also had students of Queen’s College in attendance, created a platform for discussions on the media’s role in promoting inclusion and amplifying positive stories about the girl child.

The event featured notable personalities including The Minister of State for Education – Prof. Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, CEO of Red Media Africa – Ayodeji Razaq, Sheriff Quadry of Nigerian Info FM, Adejoke Rogers of Channels Television, Chinemenma Umeseaka of Universe TV, Temitayo Albert Ikotun and Tawakalt Kareem, who served as moderators. Other participants included Oluwatosin Alagbe (Director of Operations Muritala Muhammed Foundation), Enifome Ogbimi (CEO of Live Again Foundation), a representative of BellaNaija, alongside principals of King’s College and Queen’s College. Their presence reinforced the growing commitment across sectors to advancing opportunities for the girl child through advocacy, education, and responsible storytelling.

Centered on the theme “ The Girl in the Mirror: Media as Catalysts for Change in Girls’ Education” panel discussions explored ethical storytelling, cultural understanding, and the responsibility of media organizations to intentionally spotlight issues affecting girls and young women. Speakers emphasized the need to amplify girls’ achievements, create more inclusive programming, and promote narratives that inspire confidence, ambition, and social change.

The programme also highlighted AGILE’s transformative impact in communities through infrastructural development and improved access to education for girls, particularly in Northern Nigeria. A documentary presentation showcased stories of progress and empowerment, demonstrating how targeted interventions continue to create meaningful opportunities for young girls and their communities.

Adding a memorable touch to the event, students of Queen’s College delivered a moving performance celebrating the resilience, dreams, and limitless potential of the Nigerian girl child. The event concluded with engaging conversations and interactive sessions that left attendees inspired and united in the shared mission to use media as a powerful tool for advocacy, empowerment, and lasting social impact.