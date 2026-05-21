The Brains Behind The Looks: Nigerian Stylists Who Deserve Their Own Spotlight 

Nigerian celebrities are always well-dressed with excitingly curated looks, and while Nigerian designers are talented, we have to spotlight the stylists who put these looks together. In this article, we discuss 5 stylists who are responsible for our favorite bridal ensembles, Grammy looks, and standout styling in music videos.

Emmanuel GoodNews

Emmanuel Goodnews is a sought-after celebrity stylist and fashion designer. He is the face behind some of the most uniquely curated bridal looks of the decade in Nigeria. Include the viral looks from Priscillia Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, as well as from Simi and Femi Dapson. Emmanuel has been in the industry for over 6 years, following internships at renowned fashion houses.

Pat Adaeze

Pat Adaeze is the face behind some of our favorite looks from the Mavins label. Doubling as a creative director and a stylist, Pat has worked with celebrities like Ayra Starr, Tems, Rema, Ladipoe, and many more, including serving as the stylist for the Lagos Fashion Week 2024 campaign. With more than 7 years in the industry, a stylist’s greatest skills lie in editorial styling.

Swazzi

It is impossible to be tuned into the fashion industry in Nigeria and not know of Okolo Miracle Obiechina, professionally known as “Swazzi.” Known for working with Afrobeat artists, Swazzi excels at curating culturally distinctive pieces for Afrobeat superstars. He has worked with artists like Tiwa Savage, Asake, Tems, amongst others. Swazzi is also known for having a keen eye for aesthetically pleasing streetwear attire.

Dunsin Wright

Dunsin Wright is widely known as the multidisciplinary creative director for Grammy Award-winning singer Tems. However, Dunsin Wright is a ball of talent and has worked with other big names in the Nigerian industry and internationally. She has worked with celebrities like Latto, SZA, and Tems, styling them for events such as the Oscars, the Grammys, and even a billboard editorial. Dunsin’s career has been a showcase of talent and continues to be a source of excitement for fashion enthusiasts.

Headborn Studios

Headborn Studios is a duo-styling brand founded by Nezodo and Ojemen Cosmas, a stylist and creative-costuming powerhouse. The duo came into the spotlight in 2022 and became the faces behind several styling projects, which quickly shot them into the mainstream fashion scene. The duo has worked with celebrities like Mr Eazi, Tempoe, Adekunle Gold, and Rema, amongst others.