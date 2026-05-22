Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 22nd-May 24th) 

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves, to dining and food experiences, art exhibitions, live music events and book club meetings. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Wine After Work

Perfect for people who enjoy a slower and calmer end to a chaotic week, this event is happening on Friday, the 22nd of May.

Social House

Hosted by the Navi app, this event is perfect for lovers of good food, intimate spaces, and good music. It is happening on the 22nd of May.

Rooftop House Lagos

Perfect for lovers of house music, raves and night events, this is the best place to start a fun event. It is happening on the 22nd of May.

Healing In Saturn

This event was curated for people who enjoy music therapy. It is also the perfect way to start out your weekend, and it is happening on the 22nd of May.

The Noisy Book Club

Curated for readers and lovers of literary-themed events, this meeting happening on the 23rd of May is the place to be.

Warm Fields

Happening on the 23rd of May, this exhibition is perfect for art enthusiasts and creatives looking to be inspired.

Ekolectro

Happening at Tarkwa Bay, this is set to be an electrifying rave at the beach. Perfect for lovers of Afro house and house music, this rave is happening on the 23rd of May.

ÀȘÀ

This five-course dining experience is perfect for lovers of good food and the experience that accompanies it. It is the perfect way to close out your weekend, and it is happening on the 24th of May.

An Evening With Dwin, The Stoic

Perfect for lovers of live music and romantic, intimate music experiences, this is happening on the 24th of May.

Between Mark and Matter

Happening at the Dada Art Gallery, the opening event for this art exhibition is the best way to end your weekend explorations or activities. It is happening on Sunday, the 24th of May.