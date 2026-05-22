YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

NDC Unveils 20-Member Panel for Governorship, National Assembly Primaries

David Alaba Set to Leave Real Madrid After Five Years

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging SDP Governorship Primary in Ekiti

Daniel Etim Effiong Advocates More Compassionate Conversations Around Infidelity

Yul Edochie Advises Men Against Holding Grudges in Marriage

NDC Unveils 20-Member Panel for Governorship, National Assembly Primaries

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a 20-member electoral panel to oversee its governorship and National Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the party intensifies preparations amid ongoing defections and coalition talks. According to party officials, the committee will be responsible for screening aspirants, supervising delegate processes, resolving disputes, and ensuring what the party described as “transparent and credible primaries” across the country. The move comes as the NDC continues positioning itself as a major opposition force following the influx of prominent politicians from the PDP, ADC, and Labour Party into the coalition-backed platform.

David Alaba Set to Leave Real Madrid After Five Years

Austrian defender David Alaba is reportedly preparing to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after five years at the club, bringing an end to a spell marked by major trophies but also recurring injury problems in recent seasons. Alaba, who joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021, played a key role in the club’s Champions League and La Liga successes during his early years in Spain, but injuries and increased competition for places reportedly influenced the decision for both sides to part ways. Reports suggest clubs from Saudi Arabia, the MLS, and the Bundesliga are already monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging SDP Governorship Primary in Ekiti

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal seeking to nullify the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship primary election in Ekiti State, effectively affirming the legitimacy of the party’s candidate selection process ahead of the governorship election. In its ruling, the apex court held that the appellants failed to establish sufficient grounds to overturn earlier judgments that upheld the conduct of the primary, bringing an end to the prolonged internal legal battle within the party. The decision is expected to strengthen the SDP’s preparations for the Ekiti governorship race while reducing uncertainty surrounding its candidate’s status.

Daniel Etim Effiong Advocates More Compassionate Conversations Around Infidelity

Actor Daniel Etim Effiong has urged people to approach conversations about infidelity with more empathy and emotional intelligence rather than immediate condemnation, arguing that cheating is often tied to deeper personal, emotional, or relational issues. Speaking during a recent discussion, the Nollywood star said while infidelity should not be excused, society tends to oversimplify complex relationship problems without understanding the circumstances that may contribute to them. His comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that relationships require nuance while others criticised the remarks as potentially normalising cheating.

Yul Edochie Advises Men Against Holding Grudges in Marriage

Yul Edochie has advised men to avoid holding grudges in marriage, saying unresolved anger and resentment can destroy relationships over time if not properly managed. In a post shared on social media, the actor encouraged couples to practise forgiveness, communication, and emotional control, stressing that marriage requires patience and maturity from both partners. His message sparked mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing with his emphasis on forgiveness while others argued that serious issues in relationships should not simply be overlooked or suppressed.