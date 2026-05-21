Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Femi Otedola to Invest $100m in Dangote Refinery Ahead of IPO

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Femi Otedola to invest $100m in Dangote Refinery ahead of IPO

Makinde signs executive order to regulate vigilante groups in Oyo

Tiwi, wife of Kunle Remi, opens up on social media validation and leaving

Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Ruth Kadiri pleads with Tinubu to tackle rising insecurity

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Femi Otedola to invest $100m in Dangote Refinery ahead of IPO

Femi Otedola has announced plans to invest $100 million in the Dangote Refinery ahead of its planned initial public offering.

The chairman of First HoldCo disclosed this on Wednesday after leading top company executives on a visit to the refinery. Otedola said the investment would come from proceeds realised after selling his stake in Geregu Power Plant.

According to him, the refinery is seeking about $2 billion from private investors before the IPO. Aliko Dangote had earlier revealed that up to 10% of the refinery’s stake could be sold through a cross-border listing to attract both local and international investors.

Makinde signs executive order to regulate vigilante groups in Oyo

Seyi Makinde has signed Executive Order 001 of 2026 to regulate associations, groups, and organisations providing security and allied services in Oyo State.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Ibadan, the governor said the move was necessary due to rising security challenges and the growing number of vigilante and community-based groups operating without proper coordination. He explained that the order would ensure such organisations function within a clear legal and operational framework.

Makinde added that all security-related groups must now be properly registered, documented, and monitored by the state government. He also warned against ethnic profiling and divisive narratives, stressing that the government would not tolerate criminal activities carried out under the guise of security operations.

Tiwi, wife of Kunle Remi, opens up on social media validation and leaving

Nigerian media personality Tiwi has spoken about her past relationship with social media and how taking a break helped her rediscover herself.

Speaking on her new YouTube channel, Bare by Bko, Tiwi said the platform will focus on identity, motherhood, relationships and womanhood. She admitted that before stepping away from social media, she enjoyed the attention she received online and intentionally shared revealing photos because of the reactions they attracted.

According to her, Instagram gradually became more than just a social platform. Tiwi added that she later deleted many old pictures and struggled to remain active online, especially since social media was not providing her with financial benefits at the time.

“So the big response for why I was not on social media was that I had no idea who I was and what I was meant to be contributing to other people, and therefore, I didn’t feel like being online and using my influence in a lukewarm way was enough to justify spending so much time on an app. I also didn’t know at the time that God was cleaning out my digital footprint because of the person I was going to marry. I had no idea I was going to marry this superstar that had such a strong public image with limited controversy,” she said.

Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump announced that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday. The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. said she is working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan. The 48-year-old also revealed that she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week, but did not provide further details.

Vanessa said she remains hopeful and focused while receiving support from her family and loved ones. Members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump, publicly shared messages of encouragement following the announcement.

Ruth Kadiri pleads with Tinubu to tackle rising insecurity

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the country’s worsening insecurity.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Kadiri dismissed suggestions that complaints about insecurity are politically motivated. She said innocent Nigerians are dying daily and warned that citizens no longer feel safe, even in their homes.

The filmmaker appealed to the president to take decisive action before the situation worsens further. She also expressed frustration over the growing violence and killings across the country, saying too many innocent people are suffering for reasons beyond their control.