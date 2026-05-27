Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Report Says 30,000 Armed Fulani Militants Operating Across Nigeria

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US report says 30,000 armed Fulani militants operating across Nigeria

Seyi Vibez calls Zlatan a “backup artiste” on social media

FG approves 50% train fare reduction for Eid-el-Kabir

Kevin Hart defends controversial jokes from Netflix roast

Ed Sheeran named the UK’s most played artist of 2025, surpassing Taylor Swift

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US report says 30,000 armed Fulani militants operating across Nigeria

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom says an estimated 30,000 armed Fulani militants are operating across Nigeria in groups ranging from 10 to 1,000 members.

In its May 2026 report titled Nonstate Violators of Religious Freedom in Nigeria: Fulani Militants, the commission described the groups as some of the deadliest non-state actors linked to religious freedom violations in the country. The report said attacks have intensified insecurity across the Middle Belt and southern regions, leading to deaths, displacement, and rising tensions among communities.

According to the commission, many attacks targeted Christian communities, although Muslim communities have also experienced killings, kidnappings, and raids. The report added that while the groups do not operate under a central leadership structure, some are believed to collaborate with criminal gangs and extremist organisations.

Seyi Vibez calls Zlatan a “backup artiste” on social media

Seyi Vibez has publicly criticised Zlatan Ibile in a series of heated posts shared on X.

The 25-year-old singer took aim at Zlatan’s fashion brand, Zero To The World, mocking the label and suggesting it had become more important than music. In one of the posts, Seyi Vibez described Zlatan as a “backup artiste”.

The online remarks quickly sparked reactions among fans, with many debating the comments and speculating about possible tensions between the two musicians. Neither Zlatan nor his team had publicly responded at the time of the reports.

FG approves 50% train fare reduction for Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Government has approved a 50% fare reduction on all passenger train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the Eid al-Adha celebration.

According to a statement signed by Funsho Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the discount will run from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Passengers travelling on NRC routes nationwide will pay half of the current approved fares during the period.

The government said the initiative is part of efforts to ease transportation costs and make travel more affordable for Nigerians during the festive season amid rising economic pressures.

Kevin Hart defends controversial jokes from Netflix roast

Kevin Hart has defended the controversial jokes made during Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart, saying comedy should remain open and unrestricted.

Speaking during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Hart addressed backlash surrounding comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during the roast. One joke referencing George Floyd drew criticism from viewers and reignited debates about boundaries in comedy.

“The Black community is so proud of you right now,” he joked at Hart. “George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard that he can’t breathe.”

Hinchcliffe, known for his podcast Kill Tony, has previously faced criticism over politically charged humour. The Netflix roast sparked online arguments among comedians and viewers, with some defending free expression in comedy while others described parts of the show as offensive.

Ed Sheeran named the UK’s most played artist of 2025, surpassing Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran has been named the most-played artist in the United Kingdom for 2025, according to the music licensing body Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).

Sheeran topped the chart across radio, television, and public venues, averaging 574 plays per day. It marks his eighth time leading the rankings in the past 11 years, with Taylor Swift placing second and Dua Lipa coming in third.

The singer expressed gratitude for the recognition, thanking broadcasters and venues for their continued support over the years. Other artists in the top 10 included Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, and Elton John.