The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

The Breadwinner

After becoming a stay-at-home dad when his wife receives a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity, he soon realizes holding the household down and caring for his three daughters is not as easy as it seems.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Pitfall

A group of friends on a camping trip come face-to-face with their worst nightmare when they begin being hunted by a ruthless backwoods killer.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Ajosepo 2

When two Yoruba families reunite for a lavish wedding after surviving a scandal that nearly tore them apart, they find their boundaries and foundations once again tested.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

A young aviation enthusiast on a trip with his mother finds that the cross-country flight to Hollywood is a life-changing journey for both of them.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Okanjuwa

This film follows the story of a couple set to wed and the plans and expectations that come down on their heads, as a series of conflicts involving relatives and friends spring up.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Passenger

A few weeks into living a life of adventure in a van, a young couple witnesses an accident that leaves the driver of a vehicle dead and them running for their lives from a demonic stalker.

It is available for streaming in cinemas.

My 2 Cents

This mini animated series follows Zero and his friends navigating intense personal crisis, financial troubles and organized crime in a neighborhood that is changing fast.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The K-Pops

When a washed-up musician makes an attempt to revive his career by joining a K-pop competition house band in Seoul, Korea, he soon finds out that one of the contestants is his long-lost son.

Although released to cinemas in 2024, the film is now available to watch on Netflix.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder 2

A young and intelligent woman is determined to solve sudden disappearances and murders without getting caught in the crossfire, and she soon realizes that it is too late for that.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Spider-Noir

A down on his luck investigator living in New York in the 1930s is forced to grapple with his past after a deeply personal tragedy befalls him.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.