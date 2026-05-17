10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual Visit 

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Lagos is a city filled with creatives, as reflected in the galleries scattered throughout the city. In this article, we list ten Lagos art galleries worth visiting at any time of the week or month. Which of the art galleries have you visited, and which will you visit soon?

Windsor Gallery

Located on the island, Windsor Gallery is a gorgeous, cozy space where you can immerse yourself in intricate artworks.

Zero Prive Art Gallery

Located on the island, Zero Prive Art Gallery houses modern and contemporary art and bespoke art. It is a tastefully modern building with art pieces not easily found anywhere else.

Ko Artspace

Ko Gallery is an art space dedicated to promoting modern and contemporary art pieces. The gallery houses distinct pieces that’ll make a visit worthwhile.

Soto Gallery

Located in Ikoyi, Soto Gallery is one gallery that provides a home for the most delicate art pieces. At Soto Gallery, there is almost always an art exhibition every month, so at whatever point you choose to go to the gallery, you’ll have art to immerse yourself in.

Wunika Mukan Gallery

Located in Lekki, the Wunika Mukan gallery houses contemporary art pieces. If you enjoy artworks by young artists, the Wunika Mukan gallery is worth a visit this month.

Mydrim Gallery

Also located in Ikoyi, the Mydrim Gallery currently has an ongoing exhibition. The art pieces lining the walls of the Mydrim Gallery will draw you in and send you on a magical adventure. It is definitely worth a visit.

Gallery Affinity

If you enjoy exhibitions showcasing contemporary African art, the Affinity Gallery is the right place for you. Located in Victoria Island, the Affinity Gallery houses intricate African pieces.

Rele Gallery

Located in Lagos, Rele Lagos also houses contemporary African art pieces. The gallery also has an ongoing art exhibition if you’d like to make a trip this month.

Adegbola Art Gallery

The Adegbola Art Gallery is a home for Nigerian modern and contemporary art. Located on the island, the gallery currently features colorful, well-curated pieces.

Kokopelli Gallery

Kokopelli Art Gallery capitalizes on intentional storytelling. Located on the island, Kokopelli features contemporary art and is worth a visit.