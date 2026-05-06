TOP 10 COOLEST BUS-STOP NAMES IN LAGOS

Lagos has some of the most iconic bus stop names, simple, familiar, and deeply connected to daily life. From Maryland to Festac, these are stops almost every Lagosian knows. Which feels most familiar to you?

01 Berger

Berger, located at the Ojodu boundary between Lagos and Ogun States, derives its name from the former presence of Berger Paints in the area. Today, it functions as one of the most important entry and exit gateways into Lagos, serving as a major transit hub for interstate and intra-city movement.

02 Maryland

Situated along the Ikeja axis on the Lagos Mainland, reflects structured urban planning influences that introduced more Western-style residential naming. It sits strategically between major routes connecting Ikeja, Yaba, and Anthony, making it a key connector in the city’s road network.

03 Palmgrove

Located along Ikorodu Road between Onipanu and Palmgrove axis, takes its name from the palm vegetation that once dominated the area during early urban development. It remains a dense residential-commercial corridor that contrasts historical calm with modern traffic intensity.

04 Gbagada

Situated along the expressway linking Anthony to the Lekki and Ikorodu routes, carries a Yoruba-origin name rooted in the area’s early settlement history. It has grown into a balanced residential zone, known for its estates, hospitals, and steady commuter flow.

05 Olamide Badoo

Olamide Badoo (informal stop) is a locally used bus stop reference in parts of Lagos Mainland, especially around the Agege–Alimosho axis in Lagos.

It is not an officially designated transport stop, but is widely understood in everyday commuter slang.

The name is inspired by the street nickname “Baddo” of Olamide, reflecting his deep influence on Lagos street culture.

It shows how music and pop identity can quietly become part of the city’s informal mapping system.

06 Festac

Located in Amuwo-Odofin, derives its name from the historic FESTAC ’77. The estate was originally developed to host international delegates and remains one of the most planned residential districts in Lagos, carrying strong cultural and historical significance.

07 O-shod

Oshodi, popularly called “O-shod” by bus conductors. Situated on the Lagos Mainland, is named after Oshodi Tapa, an Awori warrior and historical figure in early Lagos history. Today, it stands as one of the busiest transport interchanges in West Africa, symbolizing controlled chaos and constant movement.

08 Morocco

Located around the Shomolu/Bariga axis, reflects an unusual international naming influence within a deeply local environment. Despite its foreign-sounding name, it functions as a densely populated residential and commercial hub within the Mainland.

09 Osbourne Road

Located in Ikoyi on Lagos Island, reflects early elite residential planning influenced by colonial-era naming systems. It is now associated with high-end residential properties, embassies, and luxury living, representing one of the more exclusive corridors in the city.

10 Allen Avenue

Situated in Ikeja, is one of Lagos’ most recognizable commercial roads. Named under structured urban planning conventions, it has evolved into a major business and nightlife axis, symbolizing the intersection of commerce, traffic, and urban energy in the city.

If there’s any iconic bus-stop we missed, drop it in the comments below