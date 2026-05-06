Are You a Cinephile If You Haven’t Watched These 10 Nigerian Films?

Many of us say we are cinephiles, but are you really one if you haven’t seen some of the films that Nigerian directors have put out over the past 3 decades? Nollywood releases great films with an exceptional cast almost every year, and if you haven’t seen the 10 on this list, have you really seen critically acclaimed Nollywood films?

Which of these films have you seen, and which are on your watchlist?

Igodo: The Land of the Living Dead

‘Igodo: The Land of the Living Dead’ is a 1999 Nigerian film. It is an adventure film that follows seven brave warriors sent to the land of the living dead to find a way to save their kingdom from what seems like an unbeatable curse. The film was directed by Andy Amenchi and stars Sam Dede, Charles Okafor, Prince James Uche, and Amaechi Muonagor.

Confusion Na Wa

‘Confusion Na Wa’ is one of the oldest films on this list, and yet it is ahead of its time. It is a 2013 comedy film that follows a series of events intertwining the lives of strangers in Nigeria. Directed by Kenneth Gyang, the film stars Ramsey Nouah, OC Ukeje, Tunde Aladese, and Ali Nuhu.

93 Days

‘93 Days’ is a 2016 film set during the time of the dreaded Ebola pandemic and focuses on the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line to save the citizens. One of the lead characters, Stella Adadevoh, demonstrates exemplary bravery and compassion, contributing significantly to erasing stereotypes about women in healthcare. The role was played by Bimbo Akintola, with other cast members including Danny Glover, Somkele Idhalama, Bimbo Manuel, and Gideon Okeke.

King of Boys

‘King of Boys’ is a 2018 crime drama that focuses on the life of a powerful businesswoman, Eniola Salami, whose fight against those threatening her political ambitions leads her to face a power struggle that will disrupt her entire life. The film was directed by Kemi Adetiba; other cast members include Adesua Etomi, Titi Kuti, Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, and Illbliss.

Lionheart

‘Lionheart’ is a 2018 Nollywood film centered on the life of a woman named Adaeze, whose decision to take charge of a family business, her father’s illness, and her inability to work cause chaos. It is hailed and revered by many as one of the greatest written female characters in any Nigerian film. The film was directed by Genevieve Nnaji and stars Nkem Owoh and Pete Edochie.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

‘Living In Bondage’ is a 2019 film that follows a young man as he struggles when his rise to power draws him into the same occult as his enigmatic tycoon mentor. In his struggle to reconcile his beliefs and his climb to power, he draws deeper into the cult. Directed by Ramsey Nouah, it features Kanayo. O. Kanayo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Ramsey Nouah, Muna Abii, and Enyinna Nwigwe.

Eyimofe

‘Eyimofe’ is a 2020 movie that depicts the lives of a middle-aged electrical engineer and a young hairdresser who live in the same neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria. Both individuals plan to escape their living situations to another continent, and both are facing difficulties in realizing their dreams. It was directed by Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri. The film stars Joy Sunday, Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Chimezie Imo, and Kemi Lala Akindoju.

Mami Wata

‘Mami Wata’ is one of the best Nollywood film adaptations of folklore, as it centers on the centuries-old beliefs in Mami Wata and powerful beings beneath the water. The 2023 movie focuses on an old woman who serves as an intermediary between the villagers and the powerful deity, ‘Mami Wata.’ It was directed by C. J. Obasi, with a cast that includes Uzoamaka Power, Rita Edochie, Evelyne Ily, and Kelechi Udegbe.

Áfàmefùnà

‘Áfàmefùnà’ is a 2023 film that depicts the life of a man whose life is turned around, and his existence is questioned after his close friend is found dead. The chaos unfolding from the death forces him to take a look at his own life. Some of the cast members are Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

My Father’s Shadow

‘My Father’s Shadow’ is a 2025 movie that depicts the life of two brothers who unexpectedly get to spend time with their estranged father. The time they spend with him opens their eyes up to the challenges in his life, causing them to appreciate and love him more. Set in the 1993 Nigerian election crisis, the film is a masterpiece on love, sacrifice, and understanding. It was directed by Akinola Davies Jr. Some of the cast members are Sope Dirisu, Efon Wini, Uzoamaka Power, Godwin Chiemere Egbo, and Chibuike Marvelous Egbo.