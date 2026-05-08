YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Court Adjourns ADC Leadership Suit Indefinitely Senate Reverses Leadership Rule After Oshiomhole Slams Akpabio Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni Return to Training Ahead of El Clásico Portable Survives Auto Crash Ahead of Son’s Naming Ceremony Lateef Adedimeji, Wife Reject Viral AI-Generated Baby Photos

Court Adjourns ADC Leadership Suit Indefinitely

A Federal High Court in Abuja has indefinitely adjourned the suit challenging the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under former Senate President David Mark after the plaintiff, Nafiu Bala Gombe, requested that the case be transferred to another judge. The case, which has intensified the party’s internal crisis ahead of the 2027 elections, was paused by Justice Emeka Nwite pending a decision by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on the transfer request, despite opposition from lawyers representing Mark and other defendants who accused the plaintiff of attempting to delay proceedings and engage in “judge shopping.”

Senate Reverses Leadership Rule After Oshiomhole Slams Akpabio

The Senate has reversed parts of its controversial amendments to the Standing Orders governing leadership positions following intense backlash and a public clash between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole. The reversal came after concerns that some provisions—particularly those affecting voting procedures and eligibility requirements—could conflict with the 1999 Constitution, though the Senate clarified that stricter eligibility rules for principal offices largely remain in place. Oshiomhole had strongly criticised the amendments, accusing Akpabio of pushing rules designed to narrow competition for future Senate leadership positions and even calling on him to resign over what he described as a “moral crisis” in the chamber.

Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni Return to Training Ahead of El Clásico

Real Madrid have received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s El Clásico against FC Barcelona after Kylian Mbappé returned to group training following a hamstring injury, while Aurélien Tchouaméni also rejoined sessions despite ongoing disciplinary proceedings linked to his recent altercation with teammate Federico Valverde. Mbappé had missed around two weeks and is now expected to be available for selection, although the coaching staff may still manage his minutes carefully. At the same time, Tchouaméni’s participation comes amid reports of tensions within the squad as Madrid tries to avoid ending the season without a major trophy.

Portable Survives Auto Crash Ahead of Son’s Naming Ceremony

Controversial singer Portable has revealed that he narrowly escaped a car accident in Ogun State after his vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure just hours before his newborn son’s naming ceremony. According to videos shared online, the singer said he deliberately drove into a ditch to avoid colliding with another vehicle and came out unhurt, expressing gratitude that no trailer was passing at the time of the incident. He also disclosed that he had already bought two cows for the ceremony and used the opportunity to call on the government to fix the road where the crash occurred.

Lateef Adedimeji, Wife Reject Viral AI-Generated Baby Photos

Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade (Mo Bimpe) have publicly disowned viral AI-generated photos falsely claimed to be images of their newborn triplets, urging fans and bloggers to stop spreading the fake pictures online. Mo Bimpe clarified on Instagram that while they appreciate the love and excitement surrounding the birth of their sons, the circulating images are not authentic and that the couple will share real photos of the babies themselves when ready. Lateef also addressed the issue on X, thanking supporters for their prayers while stressing that the AI-generated images do not belong to his family, as concerns continue to grow over the misuse of artificial intelligence in celebrity-related content.